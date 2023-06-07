Morning Lookout: Boosting beach-downtown corridor, West Cliff concerns & foodie updates

We meet again, Lookout readers. It’s Wednesday, June 7, and while I hadn’t by any stretch forgotten that it rains around here, I did enjoy the showers we got Tuesday. More clouds is the forecast for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures mainly in the 60s.

The Santa Cruz of the future is the theme of the day, with Wallace Baine and Max Chun on the case. Wallace has written plenty on all the development afoot, and his latest is on the city’s plans to connect downtown to the beach and make the stretch south of Laurel Street a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly zone.

What’s ahead for West Cliff Drive was the subject of a virtual meeting Tuesday (and will be the focus of an in-person event Wednesday at London Nelson Community Center), and Max listened in as residents expressed concerns about traffic safety, accessibility and even what new technology and innovations in transportation could mean for the coastal roadway battered by winter storms.

I’ve also got the latest in Santa Cruz County food and drink news, courtesy of Jessica M. Pasko, so let’s tuck in on that and the rest of Wednesday’s headlines.

After decades of talking about it, Santa Cruz is finally poised to connect downtown to the beach

Making the transition from downtown to the beach seamless has been a goal of city leaders for years, and now Santa Cruz is poised to convert the area south of Laurel Street into a busy, pedestrian-friendly part of town, similar to a few blocks north. A new housing complex on Center Street is to be called Calypso, a six-story building with more than 200 units of market-rate and affordable housing. Wallace Baine digs in.

➤ CHANGING SANTA CRUZ: Find all of Lookout’s coverage of downtown development in one place

Traffic calming, new infill walls and flying cars on West Cliff: Residents air concerns at wide-ranging meeting

Santa Cruz residents tuned in Tuesday to a West Cliff Conversations virtual meeting, where they said they’d like to see traffic calming and West Cliff Drive access restoration prioritized. The city is holding a second, in-person public meeting about the future of West Cliff on Wednesday. Max Chun reports.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz City Council backs proposed 50-year plan for West Cliff Drive

