Morning Lookout: Inside Good Times shakeup and why a parcel tax makes sense for Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz free weekly Good Times has been under the microscope following its publication of an anonymous letter attacking the trans community, and that’s led to a change in leadership, Christopher Neely reports. Media veteran Brad Kava has taken the reins and is charged with striking a balance. “Where do you draw the line for freedom of speech, representing everyone fairly, and hate speech?” he says. “It’s tough.”

Lookout has reported extensively on the citizen-led process aimed at putting a measure to fund affordable housing on the ballot in the city of Santa Cruz in 2024, and in our Community Voices opinion section, advocate James Weller writes that among the options under discussion, a $95 parcel tax makes the most sense.

Good Times’ sudden leadership change follows publication of controversial anonymous letter

Santa Cruz free weekly Good Times announced it had tapped media industry veteran Brad Kava to serve as interim editor in the wake of a fierce backlash over the publication of an anonymous letter to the editor attacking the trans community. The decision to run the letter and the subsequent reaction highlights the blurry divide in the media between promoting free speech and giving a platform to hate speech, and where and how those in charge should draw that line. More here from Christopher Neely.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Drag Story Time organizers denounce anonymous transphobic letter

Santa Cruz needs an affordable housing tax measure; a $95 parcel tax is the best option

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The city of Santa Cruz needs more taxes to support affordable housing, writes James Weller, a local housing advocate. A proposed 2024 ballot measure is under discussion by a citizens committee and in recent polls 63% preferred equally either a parcel tax or an assessed-value tax-rate increase. That leaves Weller optimistic. Anyone can join in the planning process over the next month; Weller invites Santa Cruz residents to participate. Read his Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ MORE ON THE PROCESS: Keeley’s grassroots vision for Santa Cruz’s housing bond has been messy and complicated

