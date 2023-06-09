Morning Lookout: Overdoses spike, chocolate for Father’s Day, sheepish about cheese & Student Lookout

Good morning, Santa Cruz County. It’s Friday, June 9, and after that gorgeous Thursday, it’ll be more clouds than sun for most of us, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

After another overdose death this week in Capitola, Max Chun reports on Santa Cruz County’s overall opioid numbers, finding that overdoses hit triple digits in May, well above the average for the previous months of 2023. He talked to local health officials about what might be behind the spike. That’s part of Lookout’s continuing coverage of the opioid crisis and its local impact, which you can find here.

Switching gears into happier news, Laura Sutherland is along with some sweet ideas for gifts for Dad as we head toward Father’s Day next weekend. She’s got a guide to pairing the fathers in your life with chocolates from local makers, whether it’s chocolate-covered bacon for your favorite grillmaster, a cacao passport for the world traveller or confections for the sports fan. (And don’t forget to check out the wide-ranging selection of Lookout Guides covering Santa Cruz County’s food and drink scene, neighborhoods, parenting and more.)

It’s another Farmers Market Friday, and Jean Yi brings us a taste of Garden Variety Cheese, which leans on the sheep at owner Rebecca King’s Monkeyflower Ranch for its namesake product plus yogurt and more.

The Friday headlines also include news from Wallace Baine on a new CEO for the Santa Cruz County Fair, not to mention Wallace’s recommendation-packed weekly jaunt through our arts and entertainment scene and the latest Student Lookout. Let’s roll.

Opioid overdoses hit their highest rate in more than a year in Santa Cruz County in May

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz County recorded 101 opioid overdoses in May, spiking above the monthly average of 70 to 80 for the previous months of 2023. County Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci points to a changing street drug supply as a possible culprit, as the county expects to see more than $20 million in opioid settlement funds over the next decade. Max Chun has more.

➤ OPIOID CRISIS’ LOCAL IMPACT: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place here

Cocoa-nuts rejoice: Santa Cruz County chocolatiers have a match for every dad this Father’s Day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Got a dad in your life who’s a griller? A rocker? Sports fan? Practical joker? Father’s Day is nearly upon us, and Laura Sutherland has a guide to pairing Dad with offerings from local chocolate makers Marini’s, Tiny House, Donnelly, Mackenzies and Ashby Confections. Check it out here.

➤ LOOKOUT GUIDES: From food and drink to neighborhoods and parenting, we get you more connected to Santa Cruz County

Here's to an easy lift this Friday and a safe, relaxing weekend

