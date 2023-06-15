Morning Lookout: Cabrillo renaming shortlist, UCSC grads’ bumpy road & much-needed conversations

What’s happening, Lookout fam? It’s Thursday, June 15, and Santa Cruz County is looking at a familiar weather pattern: morning clouds, sunnier later, highs in the 60s and 70s.

It’s a busy morning around Lookout, and if you’re too busy for the tour, here’s a shortcut to it all.

We got a look Wednesday evening at the shortlist of possible new names for Cabrillo College, and Hillary Ojeda was on hand, reporting on both the names and what’s behind them and reaction from the community.

Elsewhere on the local higher education scene, Naomi Friedland talked to soon-to-be UC Santa Cruz grads about what’s been a tumultuous four years. The pandemic, storms, strikes, power outages and more have made for an unusual college experience, to say the least, but it’s an experience that’s transformed them all the same.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Buddhist teacher Tenzin Chogkyi previews the return of a gathering that allows Santa Cruzans of disparate backgrounds to engage in conversations about identity — something she says is more important than ever with hate crimes and intolerance in the headlines locally and nationwide.

Without further delay, to the Thursday headlines ...

Aptos, Cajastaca, Costa Vista, Seacliff, Santa Cruz Coast: Cabrillo College’s potential new names spark debate

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Community members weighed in Wednesday in person after Cabrillo College unveiled its renaming shortlist as it aims to move on from its association with explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. There will be two more in-person forums and two online meetings, plus an online survey, for those looking to make their voices heard. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

➤ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY: Cabrillo College unveils shortlist of potential new names

UCSC Class of ’23: Strikes, storms, pandemic made for turbulent four years, but some are grateful for the experience

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

College is often branded as a time for young adults to engage in self-discovery. While a series of campus strikes, power outages and a pandemic meant that this year’s UC Santa Cruz graduating class might not have received the romanticized ideal of college life, many say the experience was nonetheless a positive one. Here’s what Naomi Friedland found.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: She studies slug sex by the seashore: UCSC researcher works to unlock secrets of banana slug sex

