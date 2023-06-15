Morning Lookout: Cabrillo renaming shortlist, UCSC grads’ bumpy road & much-needed conversations
What’s happening, Lookout fam? It’s Thursday, June 15, and Santa Cruz County is looking at a familiar weather pattern: morning clouds, sunnier later, highs in the 60s and 70s.
It’s a busy morning around Lookout, and if you’re too busy for the tour, here’s a shortcut to it all.
We got a look Wednesday evening at the shortlist of possible new names for Cabrillo College, and Hillary Ojeda was on hand, reporting on both the names and what’s behind them and reaction from the community.
Elsewhere on the local higher education scene, Naomi Friedland talked to soon-to-be UC Santa Cruz grads about what’s been a tumultuous four years. The pandemic, storms, strikes, power outages and more have made for an unusual college experience, to say the least, but it’s an experience that’s transformed them all the same.
And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Buddhist teacher Tenzin Chogkyi previews the return of a gathering that allows Santa Cruzans of disparate backgrounds to engage in conversations about identity — something she says is more important than ever with hate crimes and intolerance in the headlines locally and nationwide.
Without further delay, to the Thursday headlines ...
Aptos, Cajastaca, Costa Vista, Seacliff, Santa Cruz Coast: Cabrillo College’s potential new names spark debate
Community members weighed in Wednesday in person after Cabrillo College unveiled its renaming shortlist as it aims to move on from its association with explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. There will be two more in-person forums and two online meetings, plus an online survey, for those looking to make their voices heard. Hillary Ojeda has the story.
➤ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY: Cabrillo College unveils shortlist of potential new names
UCSC Class of ’23: Strikes, storms, pandemic made for turbulent four years, but some are grateful for the experience
College is often branded as a time for young adults to engage in self-discovery. While a series of campus strikes, power outages and a pandemic meant that this year’s UC Santa Cruz graduating class might not have received the romanticized ideal of college life, many say the experience was nonetheless a positive one. Here’s what Naomi Friedland found.
➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: She studies slug sex by the seashore: UCSC researcher works to unlock secrets of banana slug sex
DAILY DIGEST
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 6/15
Housing Matters campus tour @115 Coral St.
Neighbors for Neighbors @Garfield Park Branch Library
Free live music on the Colonnade: Sang Matiz @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
FRIDAY 6/16
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave.
Free movie on the beach: “The Lost Boys” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Mom Walk Collective: Capitola @The Daily Grind Coffee & Bottle Shop
Matt Hartle & Phriends @El Vaquero Winery
SATURDAY 6/17
Santa Cruz Juneteenth 2023 @Laurel Park
Storybook Stroll on the patio @Scotts Valley Branch Library
Here Comes The Sun Festival @Hallcrest Vineyards and Santa Cruz Scrumpy Cider
Parker Millsap w/ special guest Alexa Rose @Moe’s Alley
Archery @DeLaveaga Golf Course
SUNDAY 6/18
2023 Liberation Paddle Out @Cowell Beach
Juneteenth Hike and Meditation @1401 Coast Rd.
Youth Overnight Summer Camp @The Nest
Father’s Day Brew Train @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Hugo Award Winning Films: Defining Science Fiction & Fantasy @Capitola Branch Library
