Morning Lookout: Newel’s parting words, West Cliff Drive eats & weekend things to do

It’s me, hi, I’ve got the news, it’s me. It is Friday, June 16, and, whaddaya know, the forecast is for morning clouds dissipating into a sunny afternoon around Santa Cruz County, with temps headed into the 60s and 70s.

Plenty to dig into as the weekend nears, but if paraphrasing Taylor Swift has discouraged you from the guided tour, shake it off and explore Lookout’s latest to your own tune.

Thursday marked the last public event for Dr. Gail Newel, Max Chun reports, with the retiring health officer assessing the state of public health in the county. Newel underlined the local toll of the opioid epidemic, and also pointed to housing conditions as a crisis-level threat to Santa Cruz County residents, particularly renters.

Fridays are for food and drink news here at Lookout, and this one is no exception. Laura Sutherland takes a stroll along West Cliff Drive to explore where you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner along our iconic coastside roadway. From joe and pastries at Shrine Coffee to Steamer Lane Supply’s spin on quesadillas to finer fare at Jack O’Neill Restaurant, options abound.

This being Friday, the headlines also include the latest Weekender from Wallace Baine, with recommendations for things to do all over the county plus news and notes from the local arts and culture scene. There’s a graduation edition of Student Lookout, too, so let’s get to it.

In final public speech, retiring Newel talks opioid, housing crises as major issues facing Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Dr. Gail Newel made her final public appearance as Santa Cruz’s County health officer Thursday evening at a virtual event to discuss the current state of public health in the county. The topics were wide-ranging, from sexually transmitted diseases to opioids and housing. Max Chun has details.

These views weren’t made for just walking: Where to get breakfast, lunch and dinner along West Cliff Drive

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Iconic West Cliff Drive is a Santa Cruz favorite for locals and tourists alike, and whether you need breakfast and a caffeine pick-me-up, a snack or lunch on the go or a sit-down dinner with killer views, the food and drink options aren’t bad, either. Laura Sutherland gives us the tour, with stops at Shrine Coffee, Steamer Lane Supply and Jack O’Neill Restaurant & Lounge.

