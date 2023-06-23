Morning Lookout: ‘Exhausting’ housing market, Felton summer adventures, UCSC’s RSV researcher

Hello again, friends. It’s Friday, June 23, and as regular readers will know, I’m definitely no meteorologist, so when I tell you that after some morning clouds we should see some sunshine around Santa Cruz County and highs reaching the lower 70s, well, do with that what you will.

I have a much firmer grasp on what’s new on Lookout, but if the guided tour isn’t on your agenda, you can dive right in here.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

We’ve updated the story we brought to you Thursday on Santa Cruz County’s unwelcome spot atop the list of the country’s most expensive rental markets, with Max Chun and Hillary Ojeda talking to local residents about the effects of navigating that market. “It’s mentally exhausting, physically exhausting, financially exhausting,” says one Santa Cruz mom, adding that she’s planning to move after her 15-year-old son graduates from high school.

From the realm of medicine, we got some good news this week as a pair of vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus — commonly called RSV and part of the three-headed tripledemic that struck over the winter — got closer to approval. UC Santa Cruz professor Rebecca DuBois is on the cutting edge of RSV vaccine research, and Elise Overgaard has a Q&A that takes us into that fascinating process.

If you’re still plotting out what to do this just-arrived summer, Ashley Spencer has a choose-your-own adventure guide for things to do in Felton. There’s a quiz to help focus in on your preferences, and then she fills you in from there.

This being Friday, there’s another installment of our Farmers Market Fridays series, with Jean Li introducing us to the El Huarache food stalls you might’ve seen at Watsonville farmers market. Those are part of what’s become a sprawling family business that includes a restaurant at the downtown Santa Cruz Metro station and Soquel’s Silver Spur.

The day’s headlines also have Wallace Baine’s recommendation-filled guide to the weekend and beyond ... onward!

‘Mentally, physically, financially exhausting’: Santa Cruz County now the most expensive rental market in the U.S.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“The only reason I’m here is to get my son through high school,” says one Santa Cruz mom who has been navigating the county’s market for years and estimates she spends 78% of her take-home pay on rent. “We’re only here for three more years, and then I’m moving to Florida.” Read the updated story from Max Chun and Hillary Ojeda here.

➤ MORE: Santa Cruz City Council advances plan for more than 3,700 housing units — a fourfold increase — by 2031

Zip line the redwoods, take a forest bath, ride the rails, row a boat — choose your own Felton summer adventure

(Ashley Spencer / Lookout Santa Cruz)

No matter your budget, the ages and size of your crew and how you like your fun (active, chill, noisy, peaceful, with or without an adult beverage at hand ...), chances are you can find something in Felton to make summer memories to cherish. Take our quiz and let Ashley Spencer be your guide from there.

➤ MORE LOOKOUT GUIDES: From food and drink to neighborhoods to parenting, get more connected to Santa Cruz County

Plenty to ponder as we head into the last weekend in June. The Lookout content pipeline is always cranking, so follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay in the know on Santa Cruz County news and views. We also offer breaking news alerts via text and email, not to mention all of our other newsletters, including the specially curated Sunday Reads (I’ll let you figure out when that hits inboxes) and In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely’s Monday look at Santa Cruz County politics and policy. Click right here to get signed up for all that.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy this summer Friday, and have a safe, relaxing weekend.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz