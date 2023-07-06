Morning Lookout: Cabrillo name-change price tag, county’s first tranq death, affirmative action lessons

Hello again, Lookout friends. It’s Thursday, July 6, and Santa Cruz County should see sun and temps in the 60s and 70s after the usual cloudy start.

As we get closer to a name change for Cabrillo College, Hillary Ojeda reports on what the process will cost. Updating campus maps, scoreboards and other signage is among the big-ticket items, with the school’s president stressing that no money from the college’s general fund will go toward changing the name.

Hillary also talked to local health officials after Santa Cruz County reported the first death linked to xylazine, a powerful animal sedative often mixed with fentanyl and other opioids.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, politics columnist Mike Rotkin writes about the Supreme Court’s recent decision on affirmative action and what we can learn from the City of Santa Cruz’s approach.

Campus maps, highway signs, scoreboards: Why Cabrillo College’s renaming could cost up to $600,000

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Final estimates are still in the works, but the cost of renaming Cabrillo College is likely to include big-ticket items such as changing 25 campus maps, updating highway signs, rebranding the school’s logo and repainting its athletic scoreboards. College president Matt Wetstein said the work will be paid for through fundraising and is likely to be spread out over several years. Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE: Aptos, Cajastaca, Costa Vista, Seacliff, Santa Cruz Coast: Cabrillo College’s potential new names spark debate

Santa Cruz County reports first local death linked to potent animal tranquilizer xylazine

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz County’s public health department is warning of an increasing prevalence of xylazine in the local drug supply. The powerful sedative isn’t an opioid and doesn’t respond to the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. The warning comes after the death of a San Jose woman in Santa Cruz in early June and as the county recently reported that overdoses hit their highest rate in more than a year. Read more here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Opioid overdoses hit their highest rate in more than a year in Santa Cruz County in May

