Morning Lookout: Lawsuits coming over winter floods; Weekender and Corralitos wine

Hiya, folks. It is Friday, July 7, and Santa Cruz County is looking at another summery forecast, with morning clouds giving way to sunnier skies and highs in the mid-70s for most of us — with more of the same on tap for the coming weekend.

Hundreds of residents of Watsonville and Pajaro who suffered damage in winter flooding have filed claims against a host of local and state entities, Christopher Neely reports. An attorney working on the cases says the claims are a precursor for a potential mass-action lawsuit against the government agencies.

The weekend is in sight, and who better to turn to for recommendations for things to do all over Santa Cruz County than Wallace Baine? Read on for his Weekender newsletter, including a taste of First Friday offerings, Santa Cruz Shakespeare, Cabrillo Stage and more.

The weekend-friendly Friday headlines also include our updated guide to the Corralitos wine scene, so saddle up and let’s take a look.

Watsonville, Pajaro residents send warning shot as winter flood lawsuits against governments appear imminent

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties and a number of local and state agencies have been named in claims made by hundreds of residents on both sides of the Pajaro River, according to the Los Angeles-based firm representing them; those claims are a precursor for a potential mass-action lawsuit. Read more from Christopher Neely.

Weekender: Santa Cruz Shakespeare revs up, a vibrant First Friday and who’s remiss about reading

(Via Radius Gallery)

It’s another busy weekend around Santa Cruz County, and Wallace Baine is back with his recommendation-packed stroll through our local arts and culture scene. Check it out here.

