Morning Lookout: Keeley cancer diagnosis, Cabrillo renaming sparks & friendly AI

Hello hello, friends and neighbors. It’s Tuesday, July 11, and sunny and warm will be the eventual order of the day around Santa Cruz County, with temps ranging from the 70s to around 90.

Too busy for the guided tour? Right this way to Lookout’s latest.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley says he’s in good spirits after being given a diagnosis last week of bladder cancer, Christopher Neely reports. The 73-year-old is set for August surgery followed by chemotherapy, with a full recovery expected. “It’s not a situation where I need to curtail my official duties,” Keeley said Monday.

There were some sparks Monday at a meeting of Cabrillo College’s governing board as trustees discussed the school’s renaming process, which is headed for an Aug. 7 vote. With just a fraction of the potential $600,000 cost raised so far, two trustees raised the prospect of delaying the vote, Hillary Ojeda reports, and others spoke of the fierce community debate the process has sparked.

A search continues for three armed-robbery suspects, law enforcement officials tell Gabrielle Gillette, after a car chase and crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains that followed the alleged stickup of a local cycling shop’s mobile repair van.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, tech veteran Doug Erickson writes about artificial intelligence, applauding Santa Cruz County government for its proactive approach.

Let’s hit those headlines, shall we?

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley says he has cancer, but is ‘not hindered in any way’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Fred Keeley, 73, says he was diagnosed with bladder cancer after doctors found a malignant tumor on Friday. He says he’ll undergo surgery at Dominican Hospital in early August followed by some chemotherapy. Read more from Christopher Neely.

➤ MORE FROM CITY HALL: Santa Cruz handed its planned 2024 housing bond to the community to lead. Now what?

With renaming vote looming, Cabrillo College trustees spar over timeline, community backlash

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College’s governing board is slated to vote Aug. 7 on a new name for the school, but with just $2,500 of the potential $600,000 needed for the change raised so far, two trustees voiced concerns about moving forward. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Aptos, Cajastaca, Costa Vista, Seacliff, Santa Cruz Coast: Cabrillo College’s potential new names spark debate

That all ought to help you cut through the morning fog. Save some room for what’s still coming from Lookout, which, this being Tuesday, includes another serving of Lily Belli on Food. That will be finding its way to inboxes everywhere around lunchtime, and you can sign up here for Lily’s and all of Lookout’s other newsletters, not to mention breaking news alerts. Lookout is also on the socials — follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be sure you don’t miss any Santa Cruz County goings-on.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy your Tuesday — see you next time.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz