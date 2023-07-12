Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
UC Santa Cruz professor Winifred Frick holding a fish-eating bat in Baja, Mexico.
(Via Richard Jackson / Bat Conservation International)
Morning Lookout: Housing market shift, Cabrillo-UCSC housing project uncertainty & baby bats

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
What’s good, Lookout fam? It is Wednesday, July 12, and a typical summer day lies ahead weatherwise for Santa Cruz County, with highs ranging from the 70s to 90ish as the marine layer pulls back.

There’s much to explore around Lookout, and while I’d love to highlight what’s what, you can explore solo if that’s your thing.
JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

It’s to the local real estate market we go off the bat, with Max Chun hearing from local professionals that with mortgage rates expected to fall later in the year, now might be the time for prospective buyers to make their move. “We always tell people if you find this house of your dreams, buy it now and then refinance,” one says.

The prospects for a joint Cabrillo College-UC Santa Cruz student housing project are murkier after some late changes in the state budget, Hillary Ojeda reports. With the state seemingly pulling the plug on a $111 million grant in favor of helping Cabrillo issue bonds, “it blows up the entire revenue model,” the school’s president says.

And with migration pumping up Santa Cruz County’s bat population, Roxanne Hoorn talked to UCSC professor Winifred Frick on when and how to see them and how crucial the flying mammals are to our local ecosystem (with a pretty amazing tidbit about what bats can do to their ears).

The Wednesday headlines also include the latest in local food and drink news from Lily Belli — onward!

Home sales are still low and interest rates are still high, but it might be a good time to buy after all

READ THE STORY: Not bid-ness as usual: Current climate for home-buying in Santa Cruz County ‘hard to wrap your head around’
(Via Zillow)

What has been a fairly cool housing market for the better part of 2023 might be heating up again soon as mortgage interest rates are expected to fall by the end of the year. Santa Cruz County realtors are advising prospective buyers to act sooner rather than later. Max Chun crunches the numbers.

RENTER’S VIEW: ‘Mentally, physically, financially exhausting’: Santa Cruz County now the most expensive rental market in the U.S.

Joint Cabrillo College-UCSC student housing project in limbo after changes to state budget

Cabrillo College's Aptos campus overlooks the Monterey Bay.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What had been expected to be a $111 million state grant to cover Cabrillo College’s portion of a $181.7 million joint 624-bed development at the Aptos campus became bonds issued by the school with state support. That, the school’s president says, has left Cabrillo leaders in a “very uncomfortable space to move forward [with the project] right now.” Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

MORE FROM SACRAMENTO: What you need to know on the California budget deal

Federal grant funds Santa Cruz County WIC outreach to immigrants and farmworkers

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 7/13
The Alex Lucero Band @The Crow’s Nest Beach Party
Free live music on the Colonnade: Santa Cruda @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Taylor Rae: A benefit concert for the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund @Moe’s Alley
The Book of Will” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park

FRIDAY 7/14
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Capitola Food Truck Friday @Monterey Avenue
Candle Making Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Gimme Gimme Disco @Felton Music Hall
Free movies on the beach: “Selena” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SATURDAY 7/15
TAC Skimblast Skimboarding Competition @Seabright Beach
San Lorenzo River Trail Run @Harvey West Blvd.
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Freestone Peaches @Felton Music Hall
Art & Wine Festival @Bargetto Winery
Day in Laurel Park @London Nelson Community Center

SUNDAY 7/16
Circle Jerks @The Catalyst
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
The Alex Lucero Band @Bargetto Winery
Hugo Award-winning films: Defining science fiction & fantasy @Capitola Library
Katie Knipp Band @Moe’s Alley

Click for the full event calendar

We're going to keep the Santa Cruz County news and views coming, so follow Lookout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be sure you don't miss anything. Another great way to keep up with it all is our breaking news alerts via text and email, not to mention all of Lookout's other newsletters (coming Thursday: Wallace Baine's Weekender) — click here to get signed up.

Our content isn't possible without community support, so if you're not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Now get out there and conquer hump day — I’ve got your back!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

