Morning Lookout: Surf otter evades capture, big West Cliff condo plan clears hurdle & water solutions

Well, well, well ... here we are again, ready to tackle another day. It’s Thursday, July 13, and folks in the Santa Cruz Mountains will get a taste of the heat wave starting to bake inland areas as temps warm into the 90s, while it’ll be in the 80s and 70s closer to the bay.

The sea otter that has captured national attention for stealing surfboards at Santa Cruz’s renowned Steamer Lane surf break has so far eluded attempts by fish and wildlife officials to capture it. “Your safest bet is just to abandon ship, I suppose,” one surfer who’s tangled with the celebrity mammal tells Max Chun. “It’s better to let the board go than get bitten.”

A large condo project proposed for nearby along West Cliff Drive can move forward, Christopher Neely reports, after the California Coastal Commission denied an appeal by a group of local residents. Save Santa Cruz Westside had argued that the development adjacent to the Dream Inn went against city land-use rules.

Santa Cruz County’s largest school district has a new leader, Hillary Ojeda reports, with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District turning to former district teacher and administrator Murry Schekman on an interim basis following the departure of Michelle Rodriguez.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, the director of the City of Santa Cruz’s water department relays what she told Congress in recent testimony before a Senate committee. Maintaining affordability for all and investing in flagging infrastructure are crucial, Rosemary Menard writes.

Santa Cruz’s surfboard-stealing sea otter is still at large

(Mark Woodward / Native Santa Cruz)

The 5-year-old female southern sea otter has been exhibiting unusual aggressive behavior toward surfers over the past month around Steamer Lane. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is searching for the animal to bring it into captivity, but as of Wednesday evening, agents had not yet secured the otter. Max Chun has the latest.

West Cliff condo project can move forward after Coastal Commission denies appeal

Resident group Save Santa Cruz Westside had long lobbied against the proposed four-story, 47-foot tall mixed-use development with 89 residential units adjacent to the Dream Inn, arguing that it was inconsistent with the city’s land-use plan for the local coastal zone. Details here from Christopher Neely.

