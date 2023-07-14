Morning Lookout: Atre murder case back in court, the download on BCycles & Lago di Como review

Hello there, fellow victims of the relentless morning alarm clock. It is Friday, July 14, and the heat is on around Santa Cruz County, with mountain locations headed into the upper 90s if not beyond and even coastal spots approaching 80; more of the same is forecast through the coming weekend.

Much, and I do mean much, to cover on Lookout, and if you’d rather do it solo, get to it.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Max Chun is headed to court, with the case of one suspect in the 2019 killing of Pleasure Point entrepreneur Tushar Atre opening another chapter Friday. A Santa Cruz County judge could set a timeline for the trial of Stephen Lindsay, whose defense team is also seeking to have some evidence in the case suppressed.

You’ve likely seen BCycle’s white e-bikes around Santa Cruz since the new bike-share program launched last month, and Wallace Baine has been putting them to the test. Read along for his primer on this latest local attempt at tackling “the fundamental problem that faces each of us every day — how to get our inconvenient human bodies from present Point A to desired Point B.”

If you’re considering dining out this weekend, you’ll want to stick around for Lily Belli’s review of Lago di Como, the Live Oak Italian spot that’s been rejuvenated under a new partnership. (And stay tuned later Friday for another helping of her Eaters Digest, with a sampling of local treats, foodie events and more.)

The Friday headlines also include Microsoft tapping a Santa Cruz County spot for the name of its new default font, plus recommendations aplenty for things to do in the days ahead in the form of Wallace Baine’s Weekender. Giddyup.

Case against one suspect in killing of Pleasure Point tech exec returns to court

More than three years after four suspects were charged in the murder of Pleasure Point entrepreneur Tushar Atre, the case of one of the defendants charged in Atre’s death, Stephen Lindsay, returns to a Santa Cruz County court Friday. His defense attorney is seeking to suppress evidence including surveillance footage and bank records, arguing that there was insufficient probable cause to support a search. More here from Max Chun.

➤ ATRE’S LEGACY: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids

Everything you need to know about BCycle, Santa Cruz’s spiffy new bike-sharing program

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It’s been nearly a month since the latest fleet of e-bikes hit the roadways of Santa Cruz, including around UCSC. Lookout’s Wallace Baine took to the streets for a primer on what you should know about our new transportation option. Click here to go along for the ride.

➤ FROM JUNE: As Santa Cruz tries bike-share again, officials foresee a smoother ride this time around

As I mentioned earlier, there’s more on Friday’s Lookout menu, including Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest. And like just about everything else, you can get it delivered right to you — sign up here for that and all of our other newsletters (including Sunday Reads and Christopher Neely’s Monday look at Santa Cruz County politics and policy, In the Public Interest), plus breaking news alerts via text and email. Then there’s social media, where you can connect with Lookout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Keep it cool this Friday, and have a safe, relaxing weekend.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz