Morning Lookout: Officials’ Otter 841 dilemma, Joby’s roadmap and an unsung CZU rebuild helper

Top of the morning to you, coastal comrades. It is Thursday, July 20, and Santa Cruz County is in for a bit of a warmer stretch, with highs in the mid-90s in the mountains and the 70s closer to the bay once the marine layer pulls back.

Max Chun has the latest on our celebrity sea mammal, reporting that even as local sentiment seems to be growing in favor of letting Otter 841 be, one marine biologist outlines the challenge facing wildlife officials looking to capture her. “There’s no way they can’t pick it up,” Randall Davis says. “Then the question is, ‘What are you going to do with it?’”

Joby Aviation is full speed ahead on its plans for electric air taxis, and the Santa Cruz County company got a clearer idea this week of when those plans might get off the ground with an update from federal regulators. Read on for Christopher Neely’s report on that.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Bonny Doon resident Daniel DeLong writes about an unsung hero who came out of retirement to walk survivors of the 2020 CZU fire through the tangled rebuilding process — and takes a jab or two at local bureaucracy.

To the headlines ...

As ‘Free Otter 841' movement grows, expert warns that officials have little choice but to capture it

(Mark Woodward / Native Santa Cruz)

Although fish and wildlife officials continue efforts to capture the surfboard-stealing sea otter known as Otter 841 and bring her into captivity, local pushback is growing. Some Santa Cruzans and visitors want to see the otter remain in the wild: “I think the ocean belongs to the otter, so we should just let the otter be in her ocean,” said one. Max Chun has the latest.

➤ MORE ON OTTER 841: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one spot

Joby gets clearer timeline for when federal regulators will open skies to air taxis

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Federal Aviation Administration says electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft could be in commercial use by 2028, with some limited operations as early as 2025. Santa Cruz County native JoeBen Bevirt, founder of eVTOL industry leader Joby, has pushed for that earlier timeline to get his vision for an Uber-like air taxi service off the ground. Details here from Christopher Neely.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: SFO in half an hour? Where will Joby’s takeoff end up taking us?

If Thursday has you peeking ahead, you're in luck: Among what's coming later from Lookout is Wallace Baine's latest Weekender, a recommendation-packed jaunt through Santa Cruz County's arts and entertainment scene.

