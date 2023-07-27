Morning Lookout: San Lorenzo River levee debacle, Watsonville hospital bond measure, CZU survivor art

Happy Thursday, folks,

Beki San Martin reports on a mishap at the San Lorenzo River levee, where river stewards say that the city hired contractors who mistakenly covered 150 seedling holes with grout. The Public Works Department plans to make some changes to the way it chooses contractors in order to prevent this from happening again in the future.

Hillary Ojeda reports on the Watsonville Community Hospital, whose board voted unanimously to push ahead with plans for a 2024 bond and property tax measure. The efforts would raise money to buy the hospital’s land and buildings, which the Pajarao Valley Health Care District currently leases for $250,000 a month.

On the Community Voices side, mixed-media artist and 40-year Bonny Doon resident Linda Levy spreads the word about 23 artists in Bonny Doon, including CZU fire survivors, who are opening their studios to the public this weekend. Though she is frustrated with the slow process to rebuild after the fires, she says that events like these showcases the resiliency of her community.

Let’s move onto the news ...

Swiss cheese? No, please! A rodent hole debacle rocks the San Lorenzo River levee

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

San Lorenzo River stewards say the city hired contractors who improperly laid grout along the levee, mistakenly covering 150 seedling holes and damaging efforts to rehabilitate the area’s biodiversity. The Public Works Department says part of the problem has to do with the way the city hires contractors and plans to shift its future processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Read the full story from Beki San Martin here.

Watsonville Community Hospital’ takes steps toward 2024 bond measure

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pajaro Valley Health Care District voted Wednesday night to push ahead with plans to raise money to purchase the Watsonville Community Hospital’s land and buildings. The health care district purchased the hospital’s assets for more than $65 million. But it does not own the real estate, which it continues to lease from Medical Properties Trust for $250,000 a month. Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

Bonny Doon is rising up from the CZU ashes with art — come visit 23 artists’ studios this weekend

Linda A. Levy has lived in Bonny Doon for 40 years. (via Linda A. Levy)

Three years after the devastating CZU fire that destroyed 400 homes, the artists of Bonny Doon are opening their studios to the public. Thirty artists, including the author, mixed-media artist Linda Levy, who has lived in Bonny Doon for 40 years. Here, Levy remembers the devastation of the fire, “those terrible August days,” discusses her frustration over the minimal rebuilds and celebrates her community, which she insists is rising from the ashes. Read the full story from Linda A. Levy here.

