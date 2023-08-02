Morning Lookout: Cabrillo’s path for formerly incarcerated, BLM mural vandalism reaction & brews news
Greetings, fellow humans. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, and it’s looking like a mild day around Santa Cruz County, with morning fog and even drizzle giving way to sun and 70s.
There’s plenty of local news on Lookout, and if you prefer the solo route to the guided tour, start here.
Organizers who spearheaded the work to bring the Black Lives Matter mural to downtown Santa Cruz say they’re “heartbroken” at the latest incident of vandalism, Max Chun reports, and are pushing for hate crime charges even as they continue to advocate for a restorative justice approach.
At Cabrillo College, meanwhile, Hillary Ojeda talked to participants in and organizers of the Rising Scholars program, which helps incarcerated and formerly incarcerated residents find their way to higher education. “I feel like I can help people not make the wrong choices that I made that led me down that wrong path,” says the man leading the program. “And this is the best way that I feel like I can come back, contribute, and really make a change and make things work.”
From downtown Santa Cruz, Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud has this snapshot of another local institution revving up:
Also on tap among the Wednesday headlines is the latest in Santa Cruz County food & drink news from Lily Belli, with one local brewery closing, another expanding again and a third hopping on the Otter 841 bandwagon. Prost!
In Cabrillo College’s Rising Scholars program, formerly incarcerated students find pathway to higher education
Cabrillo College students are among the 20,000 incarcerated or formerly incarcerated students served by the Rising Scholars Network across California’s community college campuses, jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers. Led by Donnie Veal, who served 23 years behind bars before graduating this year from UC Santa Cruz, Cabrillo’s program “helped me build a bigger sense of community and establish in me a bigger sense of responsibility,” one student participant says. Read more from Hillary Ojeda.
➤ COMMUNITY VOICES OPINION: I teach poetry in the Santa Cruz jail, but it’s ‘my guys’ who are teaching me
SC Equity Collab to push for hate crime charge, meet with city leaders after latest BLM mural vandalism
Following the second vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall, SC Equity Collab co-founder Shandara Gill said the group continues to push for a restorative justice approach even as it advocates for a hate crime charge against the perpetrator. Max Chun reports.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: SCPD treating BLM mural damage as intentional vandalism; surveillance footage shows person throwing paint
DAILY DIGEST
