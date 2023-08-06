Sunday Reads: Santa Cruz arts at a crossroads; Asian American activists on Cabrillo name change

As old guard passes baton on Santa Cruz arts scene, how will new leaders weather generational shift?

(Via Santa Cruz Shakespeare)

Many of the steady hands that have guided the likes of the Cabrillo Festival and Santa Cruz Shakespeare for years are stepping down even as the performing arts are at a crossroads nationally. There’s no guarantee it will be business as usual as a diverse group of millenials and Gen Z makes up larger shares of potential audiences, and whatever comes next will be fascinating to watch. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

Santa Cruz County Asian Americans support Cabrillo College name change: Let’s empower the next generation

(Via Ami Chen Mills)

Local Asian American activists write that they believe changing the name “Cabrillo” to one of Indigenous origins is a positive step toward a stronger, more inclusive future. “Standing in solidarity with the Indigenous community,” they write, “we state that this name change is a small but crucial step toward righting a grievous historical wrong.” Read their Community Voices opinion piece here.

Santa Cruz County 2023 point-in-time count shows lowest homelessness level in over a decade — but ‘still a lot of gaps’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s homeless population decreased by more than 20% compared to last year, according to a February survey. But local officials point to ways the county can continue to improve, including better financial-assistance resources and tenants-rights education, paired with more support from federal and state governments. The one-day count has its limitations, and one advocate says “it doesn’t feel like there have been a lot of big wins” in the past year. Max Chun reports.

