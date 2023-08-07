Morning Lookout: Regulating e-bikes, Cabrillo explainer, a mental health case manager

Hello hello, Lookout peeps. It is Monday, Aug. 7, and it’ll be a sunny start to the workweek around Santa Cruz County, with temps ranging from the 70s to the low 90s.

We’ve reported before on Santa Cruz’s new e-bike bike-share program, which is supposed to spread throughout the county next year; in a sneak peek from his In the Public Interest newsletter, Christopher Neely now talks to local officials about how they’re approaching education about and regulation of e-bikes, which, given their speed and weight, are in a different class from old-fashioned bicycles.

Monday marks another milestone in the Cabrillo College renaming process, Hillary Ojeda reports, with the school’s board set to vote to delay a name change until at least November. She retraces the timeline that brought us to this point and looks at what’s ahead.

Lookout’s How I Got My Job series returns, with Gabrielle Gillette hearing from Andres Galvan on working with those experiencing mental health crises, addiction and homelessness. “Addiction, homelessness and issues of that nature is a difficult lifestyle,” he says, “but being able to be available and help someone out is where my heart is at.”

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On a beautiful Sunday when temperatures reached into the upper 70s, sea birds find refuge from the warm temperatures and the crowded beaches by resting on the cement ship in Aptos.

As speedy, hefty e-bikes become ubiquitous around Santa Cruz, can regulation be far behind?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After a teenager was killed in a Southern California e-bike accident in June, a bill that would put some guardrails on ridership is moving through the State Assembly. Santa Cruz is putting the focus on education for now, but while local officials say they’re well aware of the dangers e-bikes can present, enforcement of any new rules will be a serious challenge. Christopher Neely has more.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: As Santa Cruz tries bike-share again, officials foresee a smoother ride this time around

Everything you need to know about Cabrillo College’s Monday vote to delay name change until at least November

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College’s board of trustees had originally been scheduled to vote Monday on a new name for the school, but is now instead slated to push the decision back. Here’s an overview of how the board arrived at the current moment.

➤ CABRILLO COLLEGE NAME CHANGE: Find Lookout’s continuing news and opinion coverage here

