Morning Lookout: Dip in home sales, Native ‘star stories’ and taking pesticide regulators to task

Max Chun leads off with an update on home sales around the area, which took a downward turn in July. A late-summer downturn is typical, one real estate agent tells him, and the market could be headed for a fall rebound.

From campus, Anna Marie Yanny brings us a Lookout Q&A with astrophysics Ph.D. candidate Madelyn Broome, who came to doubt her Native heritage as an undergrad but reclaimed it after a seminar at UC Santa Cruz’s American Indian Resource Center. Now, Broome is determined not to let others — particularly Indigenous youth — doubt themselves like she did.

Classes are back on Thursday at New Brighton Middle School, which was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat was left on the Capitola school’s voicemail, Hillary Ojeda reports. Law enforcement has given the all clear after a first day back from summer break that was anything but normal.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, activist Yanely Martinez takes state regulators to task over pesticides being sprayed near Pajaro Valley schools, urging them to follow the science that sees proposed levels as dangerous.

Students in Aptos board a bus headed to Monte Vista Christian School on Wednesday, the first day of classes for many Santa Cruz County districts. Santa Cruz City Schools start Thursday, and the Pajaro Valley Unified School District begins classes Tuesday.

Santa Cruz County home sales drop in July as real estate agents hope for a fall resurgence

Area home sales fell in July after a mild June surge, but the market could heat up again sooner rather than later. A late-summer lull before a fall surge is not uncommon, Santa Cruz County Association of Realtors president Jennifer Watson says, and people looking to buy should take advantage of the slower market. Get the details from Max Chun.

‘My story is a Native story’: Astrophysics grad student didn’t feel ‘Native enough’ until UCSC

Growing up, Madelyn Broome believed two things: She was destined to become a scientist and her Native heritage belonged to her. But when she got to Princeton for college, she began to doubt both. She feared she wasn’t good enough at math to succeed and not “Native enough” to claim her heritage. That changed when she arrived in 2020 at UC Santa Cruz, where she is now getting a Ph.D. in astrophysics. She is also hosting astronomy events for Native youth and mentoring youth to help them see a future for themselves in STEM. Read her Q&A with Anna Marie Yanny.

