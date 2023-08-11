Morning Lookout: ‘Dissonance’ in unhoused count, a powerhouse young artist & Weekender

Greetings, morning warriors. It is Friday, Aug. 11, and after some sprinkles in the wee hours, Santa Cruz County should see a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

With results of this year’s point-in-time count showing a drop in Santa Cruz County’s homeless population, Max Chun talked to local advocates about how they’re interpreting those numbers. “I find ourselves in this weird juxtaposition where we should be celebrating the drop,” says one nonprofit leader, “but the dissonance is that every day we are turning people away from shelter and supportive services.”

Wallace Baine, meanwhile, profiles Isabel Contreras, “that most prized of commodities on the county’s arts/culture scene — a young person with vision and energy, and with a distinct artistic point of view, willing to do what’s necessary to create cultural touchstones, to bring hidden or overlooked communities out into the open.”

You’ll find more from Wallace among the Friday headlines in the form of Weekender, delivering recommendations for this weekend and beyond for things to do around Santa Cruz County. That and more are on the other side of this slice of life from Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud:



PHOTO OF THE DAY

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It’s a set of Santa Cruz summer staples as fog rolls in over Main Beach and the Beach Boardwalk on Thursday. Rides at the Boardwalk are open through the weekend before a limited schedule kicks in next week as many districts head back to school.

Homelessness fell in Santa Cruz County, but advocates say too many still struggle with low wages, food insecurity

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local housing leaders say they are pleased to see Santa Cruz County’s homelessness levels falling, but highlighted the deep-rooted issues that pervade the county. Those include food security, not enough shelters, low wages and no effective way to identify and track the entire unhoused population. Max Chun reports.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz County 2023 point-in-time count shows lowest homelessness level in over a decade — but ‘still a lot of gaps’

‘She’s a connector’: How Isabel Contreras is building an emerging arts culture for local people of color

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“A lot of young folks, they’re just trying to find their way in the world,” one Santa Cruz County arts leader says of 25-year-old Isabel Contreras, who has made a splash with both her art and her community organizing, “but they don’t usually take the kind of leadership that Isabel has taken on. It’s very unusual.” Wallace Baine makes introductions.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: As old guard passes baton on Santa Cruz arts scene, how will new leaders weather generational shift?

