Morning Lookout: Ghost kitchens, teen dental health in focus, jail inmate death & local author’s ‘rambles’

Food delivery has become a big part of life since the COVID pandemic hit, and Lily Belli has a look at the proliferation of virtual restaurants — seemingly new brands whose offerings are prepared in kitchens at established restaurants like Denny’s and elsewhere around Santa Cruz County.

From Live Oak, Hillary Ojeda reports on a move by local health and nonprofit officials to focus on teen dental health after a report showed that Santa Cruz County teens are missing school because of problems with their teeth at a rate more than double the state average.

Hillary also has news from the county jail, where an inmate’s death over the weekend has prompted an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

And the latest work from Santa Cruz author, artist and psychotherapist Lauren Crux is the topic for Wallace Baine, who talked to Crux about her collection of postcard-like “rambles,” which she’ll discuss next week at Bookshop Santa Cruz.

Wait, it’s Denny’s? The rise of virtual restaurants and the mysterious origins of your delivery order

Since the pandemic delivery boom, virtual brands like The Meltdown from Denny’s and ghost franchises like MrBeast Burger are becoming more common on delivery apps like DoorDash. While these delivery-only virtual restaurants support chains and local restaurants alike with thousands of dollars in additional revenue, there are issues with consumer transparency. Lily Belli reports.

As dental woes drive school absences, Santa Cruz County leaders put focus on teen oral health

A new report showing that 30% of Santa Cruz County teens missed school in 2020 because of problems with their teeth — more than double the state average — has local health and nonprofit officials digging into why it’s a problem here and seeking solutions. Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

