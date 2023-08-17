Morning Lookout: Senate hopefuls converge, PV Pride celebrates and new public art downtown

Greetings, brave souls. It is Thursday, Aug. 17, and it’s another clouds-to-sun day around Santa Cruz County, with temperatures headed into the low 90s in the hills and topping out in the 70s at the coast.

It’s been a while since a California U.S. Senate race has been wide open, and two of the Democratic candidates are headed our way, Christopher Neely reports. He takes a look at how Santa Cruz County politicos see things shaping up with Rep. Katie Porter coming to town Sunday and Rep. Adam Schiff on her heels Tuesday.

Pajaro Valley Pride festivities are on, and with the culminating march and celebration set for Sunday in Watsonville, Hillary Ojeda checks in with organizers. This year’s focus is on drag queens, celebrating their contributions to LGBTQ+ history and culture even as they’re under attack locally and nationally.

Wallace Baine and photojournalist Kevin Painchaud were on hand Wednesday for the unveiling of downtown Santa Cruz’s latest public art installation, with the stained glass “Dancing Waters” now brightening what had been a visually boring stretch along the San Lorenzo River.

From Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, meanwhile, comes an appreciation of the staff at Santa Cruz’s Dominican Hospital. The “humankindness” we’ve heard in its advertising is more than just a slick motto, Linda Bookout writes.

The Thursday headlines also include the story of a volunteer army being organized by big-wave surfer Archie Kalepa that’s helping relief efforts on fire-ravaged Maui, so please, read along.

California’s U.S. Senate contest is on — and it’s coming to Santa Cruz next week

After more than 30 years, Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat is opening up. Over the next week, the spirited battle to win the Democratic primary comes to Santa Cruz, with appearances by House members Katie Porter and Adam Schiff; Rep. Barbara Lee is expected by year’s end. It’s an unusual stretch for Santa Cruz as Schiff and Porter converge for fundraisers — and the voter appraisal of who can best represent California going forward. Christopher Neely digs in.

‘Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen!’: Pajaro Valley Pride gears up for annual march and celebration Sunday

Pride week is underway in the Pajaro Valley, with festivities culminating in Sunday’s march and celebration in Watsonville. With drag performers under attack across the United States, Pajaro Valley Pride organizers are putting special focus this year on drag’s contributions to LGBTQ+ history and culture. Read more from Hillary Ojeda.

