Morning Lookout: Verve Coffee’s bank shot, Cabrillo renaming update and a bánh mí pop-up

It's Friday, Aug. 18



An iconic Santa Cruz brand is going national, and Ashley Spencer has a look at where Verve Coffee Roasters stands as its partnership with Capital One brings its boutique, surfer-chic vibe to dozens of the bank’s cafés.

With next steps in Cabrillo College’s renaming process delayed, Hillary Ojeda talked to folks on both sides about strategy. More in-person public engagement is the goal for those leading the move to change the school’s name.

And ahead of her Eaters Digest newsletter, coming later Friday, Lily Belli samples the Vietnamese-style sandwiches of Back Door Bánh Mí, a pop-up from chef Andy Huynh of Full Steam Dumpling. Read on for her verdict and for info on when you can get a taste yourself.

Friday’s headlines also include Wallace Baine’s roadmap to the weekend around Santa Cruz County — let’s go.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As a partnership with banking giant Capital One catapults Verve Coffee Roasters into dozens of highly visible locations across the U.S., the artisanal brand that started on 41st Avenue in 2007 continues to spread its wings well beyond Santa Cruz. Read more here from Ashley Spencer.

➤ BIG BRANDS ON LOCAL SCENE: Wait, it’s Denny’s? The rise of virtual restaurants and the mysterious origins of your delivery order

With delay in Cabrillo College renaming, what are supporters and opponents of the change planning?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More public engagement around the proposed name change, and a possible new survey, are under consideration by Cabrillo College trustees. Keeping the Cabrillo name is not. Meanwhile, opponents of the name change say they have not settled on a new strategy. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ CABRILLO COLLEGE NAME CHANGE: Find Lookout’s continuing news and opinion coverage here

