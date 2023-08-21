Morning Lookout: Porter’s local campaign stop, building a law practice & farmers market success

Hello, Lookout friends. It’s Monday, Aug. 21, and Santa Cruz County could see gusty winds and maybe some raindrops as the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary plow northward; otherwise it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Plenty new this Monday

The campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Dianne Feinstein is coming through Santa Cruz, and Christopher Neely sat down with Democratic Rep. Katie Porter ahead of her appearance Sunday at Vets Hall downtown.

Lookout’s How I Got My Job series returns, with Gabrielle Gillette tracing the story of how Gina Occhipinti Borasi built her personal-injury law practice from the ground up, including a stretch when she waited tables at the Crow’s Nest by night after lawyering by day.

Lily Belli rounds up the post-pandemic return of a breakfast pop-up series at Santa Cruz Community Farmers’ Markets, which raised more than $10,000 for some of its programs via the events.

The Monday headlines also include all that Wallace Baine heard and saw at Friday’s mixed martial arts card at Kaiser Permanente Area and columnist Claudia Sternbach on a gutting recent loss — read on for those after Sunday scenes from Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud.

Photos of the day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pajaro Valley Pride, a Watsonville-based nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ+ community, hosted its eighth annual Pride celebration on Sunday. This year’s theme, “Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen,” was picked to honor drag queens — highlighting their contributions to LGBTQ+ history and culture and in light of the rising threats against drag performers, locally as well as across the country.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Katie Porter in Santa Cruz: ‘I went to Washington to write the rules’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz is on the campaign trail with Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2024. With the March 5 primary coming up fast, Orange County Rep. Katie Porter got a standing ovation from a crowd of 175 on Sunday in downtown Santa Cruz. With her whiteboard and change-making mantra, Porter brings a generational mojo to the contest. In two days, Rep. Adam Schiff, her main opponent according to polls, meets and greets the local Democratic crowd. Christopher Neely interviewed Porter over coffee at Verve. Here’s what he heard and saw.

How I Got My Job: Gina Occhipinti Borasi on redefining what it means to be a lawyer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Gina Occhipinti Borasi almost quit her pursuit of a career in law after feeling unable to be the shark lawyer she thought it was necessary to be to succeed as an attorney. After finding inspiration with a compassionate mentor, Occhipinti Borasi went on to become a successful personal-injury lawyer who leads with a person-first attitude. Gabrielle Gillette has a profile.

(County of Santa Cruz Human Services Adult & Long Term Care Department)

