Morning Lookout: Capitola Wharf repair timeline, Senate hopeful Schiff, Metro’s safeguards

Max Chun is up first, reporting on the timeline for repairs to the Capitola Wharf after it battered by last winter’s storms. A late-summer 2024 reopening is the goal, but the project manager says an uncertain forecast for the coming winter could make that a moving target.

From Santa Cruz, Christopher Neely has the scene at Tuesday’s visit by Rep. Adam Schiff, the second candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Dianne Feinstein to come through the area this week. “The central challenge to our democracy,” Schiff told the crowd, “is to make the economy work for people.”

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, a veteran Santa Cruz Metro bus driver responds to a recent op-ed by Lookout intern Izabella León on harassment during her commute from Santa Cruz to Watsonville. Rhiannon Axton describes the safety protocols the agency has in place, her experiences with the “creep problem” and opportunities for outreach.

Capitola Wharf repairs to begin in September, with plans to reopen next summer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Capitola Wharf has been inaccessible since the first week of the year, when raging swells from the winter storms damaged wharf infrastructure and split the deck. With a project to repair and strengthen the wharf set to begin next month, project leads hope to avoid further winter weather delays. Details here from Max Chun.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County received its second visit of the week from a major U.S. Senate candidate Tuesday as Rep. Adam Schiff arrived in town for a Democratic fundraiser, only days after Rep. Katie Porter stopped to make her own appeal to local voters. Rep. Barbara Lee, the other major Democratic candidate in the race to replace Dianne Feinstein, is expected to make an appearance later this year. Christopher Neely reports.

Wallace Baine has you covered — he'll be along later with his latest Weekender, scoping out Santa Cruz County's arts and culture scene and delivering recommendations for things to do all over.

FOR THE RECORD: An item in Wednesday’s Morning Lookout about Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff’s visit to Santa Cruz misidentified Gail Michaelis-Ow’s name. Lookout regrets the error.