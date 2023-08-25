Morning Lookout: Killer shrimp tacos, help for Watsonville Community Hospital & Weekender

Good morning, surfers of Santa Cruz County news and views. It’s Friday, Aug. 25, and the forecast says we’ll all see the sun at some point, but ... you know how we do. And a sunny weekend looks to be in store, with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s.

Want to hit Lookout’s lineup solo? Paddle this way.

There’s good news for Watsonville Community Hospital, Christopher Neely reports, in the form of an interest-free $8.3 million loan from the state. Now under nonprofit management, it has trimmed losses that once hit $20 million or more a year, but still faces a “desperately low” cash flow as officials work on options.

Giving you plenty of time to plan ahead for lunch and/or weekend consumption, Lily Belli samples the Mexican seafood fare at Miches and Ceviches in Pleasure Point. The popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar location inside Off the Hook deli “boasts the kind of menu where there is no wrong answer,” she writes — so read on for more. (Lily’s Eaters Digest newsletter hits inboxes later Friday, and you can sign up for that right here.)

This being Friday, the headlines also include the latest recommendation-packed Weekender from Wallace Baine, so please join me as we take it all in.

‘That first bite is everything’: Stellar seafood at Miches and Ceviches

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Seafood-focused food truck Miches and Ceviches has a new brick-and-mortar location on 41st Avenue, just a few blocks away from the Hook surf spot inside Off the Hook deli. Its menu of fresh, made-to-order ceviches, aguachiles, tostadas and tacos offers huge flavors inspired by owners Perla Pineda and Sergio Ferreira’s family gatherings. Lily Belli takes you there.

Ailing Watsonville Community Hospital receives $8.3M rescue from state to ease cash crunch

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Annual losses of $20 million or more have been trimmed to a $5 million operating loss under the nonprofit health care district that now runs Watsonville Community Hospital, and a no-interest loan from the state’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program will help with financial flexibility as officials work on other measures. Get the details from Christopher Neely.

