Sunday Reads: Cabrillo and California’s coming reckoning; when 40-something kids move back home

Cabrillo name controversy is only the beginning of California facing a reckoning with its past

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In coming to terms with its colonial past, as Santa Cruz County is with the roiling Cabrillo College name-change process, California is approaching an accounting that is, in some ways, every bit as thorny as the Civil War/slavery history in the eastern half of the United States. Wallace Baine explores in his Sunday column.

➤ CABRILLO NAME CHANGE: Find Lookout’s continuing news and opinion coverage here

Living with your 40-something children isn’t for everyone, but it’s trending in Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“I tease them that they have taken over my whole house, which is not far from the truth, but the trade-off for me is that they are wonderful, healthy cooks who make dinner for me nearly every night,” Jeannie Herrick writes of her adult daughter and her daughter’s partner, who moved into Herrick’s Aptos home after leaving Los Angeles amid the pandemic. “I am definitely getting spoiled.” Read her Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

‘An incredibly important site’: UCSC closes access to biodiversity-rich Empire Cave

(Via Alex Jones)

Empire Cave, the popular attraction between Empire Grade and the west side of UC Santa Cruz’s campus, has been closed to the general public in an effort to conserve the rare species residing in its depths. Students might still be able to access the cave through school programs. More here from Max Chun.

➤ FREE LOOKOUT FOR STUDENTS: If you’re a student (or have one in your life), click here to get signed up