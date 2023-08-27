Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
scenes from Mission San Juan Bautista
The graveyard at Mission San Juan Bautista.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Cabrillo and California’s coming reckoning; when 40-something kids move back home

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share
10 hot jobs roadblock 8/27

Cabrillo name controversy is only the beginning of California facing a reckoning with its past

scenes from Mission San Juan Bautista
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In coming to terms with its colonial past, as Santa Cruz County is with the roiling Cabrillo College name-change process, California is approaching an accounting that is, in some ways, every bit as thorny as the Civil War/slavery history in the eastern half of the United States. Wallace Baine explores in his Sunday column.

CABRILLO NAME CHANGE: Find Lookout’s continuing news and opinion coverage here

Membership offer $99

Jeannie Herrick at her Aptos home
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“I tease them that they have taken over my whole house, which is not far from the truth, but the trade-off for me is that they are wonderful, healthy cooks who make dinner for me nearly every night,” Jeannie Herrick writes of her adult daughter and her daughter’s partner, who moved into Herrick’s Aptos home after leaving Los Angeles amid the pandemic. “I am definitely getting spoiled.” Read her Community Voices opinion piece here.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

7 essential home prep tips to save money and safeguard against natural disasters this winter PC roadblock

‘An incredibly important site’: UCSC closes access to biodiversity-rich Empire Cave

The wildlife-friendly cage over the Empire Cave entrance.
(Via Alex Jones)

Empire Cave, the popular attraction between Empire Grade and the west side of UC Santa Cruz’s campus, has been closed to the general public in an effort to conserve the rare species residing in its depths. Students might still be able to access the cave through school programs. More here from Max Chun.

FREE LOOKOUT FOR STUDENTS: If you’re a student (or have one in your life), click here to get signed up

Grazing on the green newsletter ad

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
More from Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Past Newsletters