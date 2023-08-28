Morning Lookout: Pajaro levee repair questions, cows and methane, Cabrillo’s place in reckoning

Hello hello, friends and neighbors. It is Monday, Aug. 28, and the forecast is for plentiful sun around Santa Cruz County, with temperatures from the 70s at the coast to the low 90s in the hills.

It’s a policy and politics Monday here at Lookout, with Christopher Neely reporting from the Pajaro River levee on ongoing repair efforts. While crews are fixing the breach that flooded the town of Pajaro in March, many obstacles remain before long-promised work on the broader levee system can begin. Christopher also has an update on where a proposed affordable housing measure stands in Santa Cruz, so read on for that — and make sure you’re signed up for his newsletter, In the Public Interest, hitting inboxes later Monday.

Hillary Ojeda is along with a Q&A with Peter Aldhous, a UC Santa Cruz lecturer who’s one of the co-authors of a report on methane emissions from California cattle farms and the difficulty in regulating them. Stay tuned for both that Q&A and for the story from our partners at Inside Climate News.

The Monday headlines also include Wallace Baine’s column on where the Cabrillo College name-change process fits into a broader reckoning with California’s colonial past — onward.

As Pajaro River levee repairs begin, questions remain around the long-sought replacement

(Christopher Neely / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Crews are working to repair the levee whose failure flooded the town of Pajaro in March, but the permitting requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act are among the obstacles that might delay the start of larger, systemwide repairs into 2025. Christopher Neely has details.

UCSC science journalism lecturer Peter Aldhous on why Santa Cruzans should care about cattle, dairy pollution

For folks living in Santa Cruz County, the closest cattle and dairy farms are as much as two hours away. Still, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced on those farms, and thousands of others across the country, contribute to climate change, which itself contributes to a higher frequency of environmental disasters across the planet, and likely in Santa Cruz County. Hillary Ojeda interviews journalist and UCSC science communication lecturer Peter Aldhous about how state and federal rules fall short when it comes to tracking methane emissions from California’s largest cattle and dairy farms.

➤ MORE FROM INSIDE CLIMATE NEWS: California’s top methane emitter is a vast cattle feedlot. Regulators are giving it a pass.

