Morning Lookout: Overdose awareness, candidates on housing, Testicle Festival & mochi doughnuts

Max Chun attended an International Overdose Awareness Day event Thursday at Watsonville Community Hospital, where community members spoke about how they’ve been affected by the opioid crisis. A number of service providers were also on hand, continuing efforts to raise awareness and reduce stigma.

After a wave of visits by California Senate candidates to Santa Cruz County, Christopher Neely breaks down what each said about our pressing housing crisis. Read on to hear from Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

And this being Friday, you know Lily Belli is in the house. Not only does she have a mochi doughnut you should try (maybe pick some up on the way to work?), she's also got a report from last weekend's Watsonville Testicle Festival and its role in carrying on our area's agriculture traditions.

the day's headlines also include Wallace Baine's latest roundup from Santa Cruz County's arts and culture scene, complete with recommendations for things to do all over.

‘Crisis of epidemic proportions’: Families, survivors, workers share personal stories of opioid struggles

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nearly 100 community members and service providers came to Watsonville Community Hospital on Thursday afternoon for an International Overdose Awareness Day event. In addition to 21 harm-reduction and substance-use support organizations, a number of people directly affected by the opioid crisis shared their stories, urging awareness and prevention. Max Chun reports.

➤ OPIOID CRISIS IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: Find Lookout’s continuing coverage here

Not that kind of ‘oyster’: Watsonville Testicle Festival fundraises for youth in agriculture

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The 15th annual Testicle Festival’s main attraction is freshly fried Rocky Mountain oysters, aka bull testicles. The family-friendly barbecue raises money for scholarships awarded to youth entering careers in agriculture. As the farming population ages across America, event organizers say attracting new agriculturists is vital. More here from Lily Belli.

