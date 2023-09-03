Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lisa Black, a licensed clinical psychologist who uses ketamine in her Santa Cruz practice.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunday Reads: Ketamine’s ‘gentle journey’ and Metro’s big move toward zero-carbon transit

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
‘Soft psychedelic’ ketamine use is on the rise in Santa Cruz, taking on trauma, death and ‘becoming a better me’

Among a buffet table of other psychedelic drugs, “psychedelic-adjacent” ketamine is gaining popularity as a treatment option for a number of crippling conditions, as well as a means to face the end of life, and even as a method of self-improvement. Legal and legitimate ketamine use is on the rise in Santa Cruz County, where a number of doctors, psychotherapists and other professionals are offering ketamine-based services, and where an emerging support network for those interested in psychedelics is based. Wallace Baine explores in his Sunday column.

MORE FROM WALLACE: Gut-wrenching news for Santa Cruz's literary community

Here’s some good news: The Santa Cruz bus system is aiming for zero carbon by 2036

A hydrogen fuel cell bus from Minnesota-based New Flyer.
(Via New Flyer Inc.)

The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District is expecting $66.7 million dollars in state and federal grants and Volkswagen settlement money that will allow the district to move more quickly to a completely carbon-free transportation solution. This is the largest purchase of hydrogen cell buses in the nation’s history. Lookout columnist Mike Rotkin, who is a member of the Regional Transportation Commission, breaks down the numbers and explains the significance.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

Resilience in action: CZU fire victims rebuild with critical local construction financing and support

Not that kind of ‘oyster’: Watsonville Testicle Festival fundraises for youth in agriculture

Madi Moules, 10, from Watsonville, serves herself a plate of Rocky Mountain oysters.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The 15th annual Testicle Festival’s main attraction is freshly fried Rocky Mountain oysters, aka bull testicles. The family-friendly barbecue raises money for scholarships awarded to youth entering careers in agriculture. As the farming population ages across America, event organizers say attracting new agriculturists is vital. Lily Belli was on the scene.

MORE FROM LILY: Mochi doughnuts delight at Dunlap's Donuts

