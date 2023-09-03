Sunday Reads: Ketamine’s ‘gentle journey’ and Metro’s big move toward zero-carbon transit

‘Soft psychedelic’ ketamine use is on the rise in Santa Cruz, taking on trauma, death and ‘becoming a better me’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Among a buffet table of other psychedelic drugs, “psychedelic-adjacent” ketamine is gaining popularity as a treatment option for a number of crippling conditions, as well as a means to face the end of life, and even as a method of self-improvement. Legal and legitimate ketamine use is on the rise in Santa Cruz County, where a number of doctors, psychotherapists and other professionals are offering ketamine-based services, and where an emerging support network for those interested in psychedelics is based. Wallace Baine explores in his Sunday column.

Here’s some good news: The Santa Cruz bus system is aiming for zero carbon by 2036

The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District is expecting $66.7 million dollars in state and federal grants and Volkswagen settlement money that will allow the district to move more quickly to a completely carbon-free transportation solution. This is the largest purchase of hydrogen cell buses in the nation’s history. Lookout columnist Mike Rotkin, who is a member of the Regional Transportation Commission, breaks down the numbers and explains the significance.

Not that kind of ‘oyster’: Watsonville Testicle Festival fundraises for youth in agriculture

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The 15th annual Testicle Festival’s main attraction is freshly fried Rocky Mountain oysters, aka bull testicles. The family-friendly barbecue raises money for scholarships awarded to youth entering careers in agriculture. As the farming population ages across America, event organizers say attracting new agriculturists is vital. Lily Belli was on the scene.

