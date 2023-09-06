Morning Lookout: Harbor avoids anchovy die-off, new Watsonville park & our local biz roundup

Why, hello there. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, and a mild day looks to be ahead for Santa Cruz County, with morning clouds breaking up for sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Lots of news to sort through from Lookout

The Santa Cruz Harbor has avoided a mass anchovy die-off, Max Chun reports, after the small fish that swarmed in from the bay last week headed back out whence they came. “In 2014, we took 120,000 pounds of dead anchovies out to the landfill,” one official said, “and that was just what we collected from the harbor.”

I’ve got a pair of stories from Watsonville, which is getting its first new park 20 years. As Gabrielle Gillette reports, the county will be seeking community input on the final design of the 35.5 acres near the fairgrounds. And with Watsonville Community Hospital exploring whether to ask local voters for more funding, Hillary Ojeda reports that new poll shows big support for a bond measure that could appear on the ballot sometime in 2024.

I’ve also got a preview of a new feature coming later Wednesday to Lookout, with Jessica M. Pasko’s Santa Cruz County business roundup focusing on news that Westside medtech startup Capstan Medical has raised more than $31 million as it pursues making the treatment of heart disease less invasive.

The Wednesday headlines also include Reese Witherspoon’s big honor for a local writer, the latest in food and drink news from Lily Belli and what’s happening on our high school sports scene — let’s dig in.

Santa Cruz Harbor’s anchovy invasion is over — for now

Thousands of anchovies have found their way back into Monterey Bay after they swarmed the Santa Cruz surfline and small craft harbor near Seabright Beach. Though harbor staff is not sure why this phenomenon occurs, they are glad this iteration was quick and that they do not have to oversee any large-scale cleanup efforts. Max Chun has details.

➤ MORE FROM THE HARBOR: Santa Cruz is the only U.S. small-craft harbor with its own dredge — and it was a savior during winter storms

Watsonville’s first new park in 20 years a boost to ‘underserved’ area

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County is getting its first new park in more than two decades after county supervisors voted unanimously late last month to approve the purchase of 35.5 acres of land at 188 Whiting Rd. in Watsonville. More here from Gabrielle Gillette.

➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

A good mix of stories to launch your Wednesday. Remember to check back later for Jessica M. Pasko's full report on Santa Cruz County business

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz