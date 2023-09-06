Morning Lookout: Harbor avoids anchovy die-off, new Watsonville park & our local biz roundup
Why, hello there. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, and a mild day looks to be ahead for Santa Cruz County, with morning clouds breaking up for sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Lots of news to sort through from Lookout; if you’d rather peruse at your own pace, here’s the way.
JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles
The Santa Cruz Harbor has avoided a mass anchovy die-off, Max Chun reports, after the small fish that swarmed in from the bay last week headed back out whence they came. “In 2014, we took 120,000 pounds of dead anchovies out to the landfill,” one official said, “and that was just what we collected from the harbor.”
I’ve got a pair of stories from Watsonville, which is getting its first new park 20 years. As Gabrielle Gillette reports, the county will be seeking community input on the final design of the 35.5 acres near the fairgrounds. And with Watsonville Community Hospital exploring whether to ask local voters for more funding, Hillary Ojeda reports that new poll shows big support for a bond measure that could appear on the ballot sometime in 2024.
I’ve also got a preview of a new feature coming later Wednesday to Lookout, with Jessica M. Pasko’s Santa Cruz County business roundup focusing on news that Westside medtech startup Capstan Medical has raised more than $31 million as it pursues making the treatment of heart disease less invasive.
The Wednesday headlines also include Reese Witherspoon’s big honor for a local writer, the latest in food and drink news from Lily Belli and what’s happening on our high school sports scene — let’s dig in.
Santa Cruz Harbor’s anchovy invasion is over — for now
Thousands of anchovies have found their way back into Monterey Bay after they swarmed the Santa Cruz surfline and small craft harbor near Seabright Beach. Though harbor staff is not sure why this phenomenon occurs, they are glad this iteration was quick and that they do not have to oversee any large-scale cleanup efforts. Max Chun has details.
➤ MORE FROM THE HARBOR: Santa Cruz is the only U.S. small-craft harbor with its own dredge — and it was a savior during winter storms
Watsonville’s first new park in 20 years a boost to ‘underserved’ area
Santa Cruz County is getting its first new park in more than two decades after county supervisors voted unanimously late last month to approve the purchase of 35.5 acres of land at 188 Whiting Rd. in Watsonville. More here from Gabrielle Gillette.
➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues
DAILY DIGEST
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 9/7
Alex Lucero @Bargetto Winery
The Runaway Grooms @The Catalyst
Mike Pinto @Felton Music Hall
Barrio Manouche @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
FRIDAY 9/8
Maui Relief Fundraiser Party! @The Painted Cork
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Green Things + Make Believe: A shared evening of performance @Motion Pacific Dance
Vintage Trouble @Felton Music Hall
Kabaka Pyramid @Moe’s Alley
Terror Reid @The Catalyst
SATURDAY 9/9
39th Annual Bodysurfing Contest @Laguna Creek Beach
40th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival @Capitola Village
Composting Workshop @Felton Branch Library
LAUGHTERNOON: Comedy Outdoors @London Nelson Community Center
Imagine! @Sesnon House
Ocean Film Festival World Tour Santa Cruz @Rio Theatre
SUNDAY 9/10
40th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival @Capitola Village
Craft & Sip Fundraiser for Walk to End Alzheimer’s @The Painted Cork
Yoga in the redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods
Farm to table dinner @Prevedelli Farms
2023 Ironman Santa Cruz @Depot Park
A good mix of stories to launch your Wednesday. Remember to check back later for Jessica M. Pasko’s full report on Santa Cruz County business — you’ll get a heads-up if you follow Lookout on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads, and you can sign up here for breaking news alerts via text and email. That link will also get you signed up for all of Lookout’s other newsletters, so don’t miss out.
Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.
May your Wednesday be a good one, and I’ll see you back here next time.
Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz