Morning Lookout: West Cliff traffic changes, Cabrillo renaming delay & Secret Summer suds

Up first is the latest on plans for the portions of Santa Cruz’s West Cliff Drive damaged by the winter’s fierce storms, with Max Chun reporting that the city is aiming to return the stretch from Columbia Street to Woodrow Avenue to two-way traffic by the beginning of 2024.

The renaming of Cabrillo College could be pushed back to 2028, Hillary Ojeda reports, after a governing board subcommittee recommended the full board vote on a delay at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday. The goal, subcommittee members wrote, is to “move forward in a way that reduces the divisions this has caused within our college’s region and helps unify the community around the college.”

No new options emerged Thursday at a hearing about where to house convicted sex offender Michael Cheek after a judge last month denied a request to house him in an RV on Santa Cruz County property. Another hearing is set for Tuesday.

This being Friday, another edition of Eaters Digest is on the way, and you can get a sip of that newsletter from Lily Belli with her recommendation of a golden lager from Watsonville’s Fruition Brewing that hits just right this time of year.

With the weekend within our grasp, the Friday headlines also include Wallace Baine’s roadmap for things to do across Santa Cruz County’s arts and entertainment scene — let’s go.

City set to restore two-way traffic to stretch of West Cliff Drive

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Two-way traffic on West Cliff Drive could be back as soon as the beginning of 2024, with Santa Cruz’s public works department recommending that the city council vote next week to restore both lanes between Columbia Street and Woodrow Avenue. The section between Woodrow and Almar Avenue that’s been completely closed to traffic is still about a year away from repair. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ STORMS 2023: ROAD TO RECOVERY: Lookout’s continuing coverage of the aftermath of this winter’s storms

Cabrillo College subcommittee recommends delaying name change until at least 2028

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In a recommendation published Thursday to Cabrillo College’s governing board agenda, the board’s Name Exploration Subcommittee, made up of trustees Christina Cuevas and Adam Spickler, called for not changing “the name of the college at this time, deferring any discussion of a name change to no sooner than 2028.” The board is set to vote on the recommendation during its regular meeting Monday evening. Hillary Ojeda has the latest.

➤ CABRILLO COLLEGE RENAMING: All of Lookout’s news and opinion coverage in one place

