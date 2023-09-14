Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz Skateboards hits 50, teaching sub’s racist video, COVID vax update

A good morning to you, Santa Cruz County fam. It’s Thursday, Sept. 14, and it’ll be another duel between the sun and marine layer, with temps headed as high the mid-80s in some spots.

Wallace Baine is up first, dropping in on NHS Inc. as the company behind Santa Cruz Skateboards and many other industry brands — to say nothing of the classic dot and Screaming Hand logos — celebrates a big milestone. “To be able to do what they’ve done — for 50 years! — I mean, you can’t suck,” says one insider. “You have to be rad.”

A substitute Pajaro Valley Unified School District teacher seen in a racist rant in a video making the rounds on social media is no longer with the district, Hillary Ojeda reports, with PVUSD’s interim superintendent addressing the “deep pain” caused by the video in a letter to families.

After a summer COVID surge, an updated vaccine will soon be available around Santa Cruz County. With jabs expected by the end of September, county health officials recommend getting it along with your flu shot.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, housing advocate Susan Monheit responds to a recent critique of a ballot initiative she’s helping to spearhead with group Housing for People. “Having a vote of city residents before current zoning is amended to allow for unprecedented heights will wake people up about what is happening with high-rise development in our town and create an opportunity for conversation about what we value,” she writes.

The Sempervirens Fund said Wednesday that it has bought the largest remaining private landholding on the western boundary of Castle Rock State Park.

The fund, California’s oldest land trust, said it paid $1.3 million to buy the 51-acre property known as Castle Rock Hollow from landowner Jim White to protect the property from being developed into housing or commercial cannabis farming.

The trust intends to eventually transfer the property to California State Parks to expand Castle Rock and help with the agency’s plans to reroute the popular Skyline-to-the-Sea hiking trail away from Highway 9. Last month, State Parks said it had paid $4.21 million to acquire 222 acres of property from Sempervirens to expand Castle Rock, the first acquisition in the Santa Cruz parks district since 2011.

Santa Cruz Skateboards hits its 50th anniversary as a crucial component in the history of skateboarding

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This year, NHS Inc. — the Seabright-based parent company of Santa Cruz Skateboards — marks its half-century anniversary in the skateboard business. In the immense but imaginary skatepark of today’s skateboarding industry, Santa Cruz Skateboards is that legendary skater that all the other kids stop to watch. It has shaped what the industry looks like today. And it has built a brand that has spilled out beyond the world of skateboarding, becoming a touchstone in the world of commercial art. More here from Wallace Baine.

Substitute teacher seen in racist video no longer working in Pajaro Valley Unified schools

A video posted on social media platform TikTok earlier this week shows a woman shouting at someone as he records an interaction on Highway 1 in Capitola after the drivers pulled over to assess a minor collision. The woman shouts expletives and racist comments directed toward Mexicans as he records. Hillary Ojeda has details.

