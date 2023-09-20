Morning Lookout: Cup tax shortfall, county AI policy and Lookout’s new wine correspondent

Another day, another opportunity. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Santa Cruz County will see a mix of clouds, sun and smoke from wildfires in far northern California, near the Oregon border. (As local agencies remind, don’t call 911 unless you see flames or the source of smoke.)

I’ve got a pretty varied Lookout slate to guide you through, but if you don’t want to take my word for it, poke around for yourself.

Max Chun and Christopher Neely doubled-teamed Tuesday’s county supervisors meeting to bring us a pair of stories. Max reports that revenues from the first-in-the-nation disposable-cup tax are coming in at less than half of projections, in part because the county lacks the tools to track businesses using such cups. Christopher, meanwhile, lays out the county’s new policy on the use of artificial intelligence, which, among other things, reserves decision-making for the humans and aims for transparency on how employees are using AI.

Ahead of her weekly roundup of Santa Cruz County business news and notes, Jessica M. Pasko has word on a move to increase the fees businesses pay to the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz — it’s up for public comment later this month, and the nearly 15% boost would be the first in 30 years.

We’re uncorking a new feature this Wednesday, so read on to meet Laurie Love, Lookout’s new wine correspondent. Her inaugural column has news on the grape harvest, a rundown of area wine events, her wine of the week and plenty more. She got a big assist from Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud:



Photo of the day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Workers were busy out in the vineyards before sunrise earlier this week in the Santa Cruz Mountains, picking grapes for the Mountain Winery’s chardonnay. The start of the 2023 harvest is two to three weeks behind as a very wet, cool and long spring, along with a cooler summer, delayed the harvest. Read all about it, and more Santa Cruz County wine news, in wine expert Laurie Love’s new regular column.

That’s plenty, but the day’s headlines also include the latest in Santa Cruz County food & drink tidbits from Lily Belli — saddle up!

Revenue from county’s disposable cup tax falls short as officials struggle with tracking and compliance

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz was the first county in the U.S. to tax single-use cups. At the time, it estimated the tax would raise $700,000 a year. But staff now say the tax will likely bring in just $280,000 a year, or about 40% of originally projected revenue, in part because the county has no central way to track the number of businesses giving out disposable cups, nor how many are complying with the program. Max Chun has details.

Introducing Lookout wine correspondent Laurie Love: Fall harvest, Bargetto turns 90, nebbiolo in Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the launch of Laurie Love on Wine, meet Lookout’s new wine correspondent, get an update on harvest and vineyard conditions, find upcoming Santa Cruz County wine events, check out her wine of the week and brush up with Wine 101. Raise a glass here.

