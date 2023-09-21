Morning Lookout: Hispanic culture meets craft beer, smoky skies and Anderson Cooper’s grief

That time again, friends. It’s Thursday, Sept. 21, and the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around Santa Cruz County and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, though lingering smoke from wildfires to our north continues to make for air-quality readings in the unhealthy-for-some range (more on that later).

I promise that my guided tour is an efficient way to get Lookout’s latest, but if you’d rather follow your own roadmap, be my guest.

Lily Belli leads us off with a dispatch from downtown Watsonville, where brothers Chuck and Phil Ornelas have big plans for Buena Vista Brewing Co., whose mix of familiar Mexican flavors has been a hit. “That was important — how do we connect with our Hispanic community through beer?” says Phil Ornelas. “Craft beer is difficult to bridge to the Hispanic market because we’re so used to all the import beer.”

Hillary Ojeda has the latest on that smoke that’s making outdoor activity dicey for some of us — and reports that the conditions could stick around into Friday.

Anderson Cooper makes an appearance in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, with columnist Claudia Sternbach writing about how Cooper’s podcast has helped her deal with grief and shouldering a load that becomes ever heavier as we age.

Let’s get to those Thursday headlines, and keep reading for an upcoming member event involving oysters and bubbly.

Pouring Hispanic culture into craft beer, Buena Vista Brewing booms

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

At Buena Vista Brewing Co., Chuck and Phil Ornelas channel their Hispanic heritage into their beers. Just four years ago, Buena Vista was a backyard hobby; now, the brothers are in the process of opening a new taproom and brewery in downtown Watsonville and recently purchased Watsonville’s three-year-old Slough Brewing Collective. Their success reflects the growth of brewery ownership by people of color in an otherwise stagnant industry. Lily Belli has the story.

➤ MORE LILY: Slice Project flies the flag for authentic New York-style pizza in downtown Watsonville

Anderson Cooper is helping me understand grief — and podcasting

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach has fallen for Anderson Cooper. His podcast, anyway. On it, he unpacks his grief at the death of his famous mother, the heiress and fashion trendsetter Gloria Vanderbilt, and the suicide of his brother, Carter. Like most people in their 70s, Sternbach has lost loved ones and has become accustomed to carrying her grief with her. “The older we get, the more we lose,” she writes in her latest column on aging. “And yet, as we continue on, we are expected to carry more.” Read it here.

➤ AGING IN SANTA CRUZ: Read more from Claudia’s series

Free Lookout member event: On Wednesday, Oct. 11, food & drink correspondent Lily Belli will be shucking oysters at H&H Fresh Fish Co.’s Santa Cruz Harbor location, and Lookout members can, too.

Enjoy this free member event with a glass of sparkling wine and a behind-the-scenes experience with H&H Fresh Fish Co. Come eat fresh oysters, mingle with other Lookout readers, meet Lily Belli and learn more about our local fishing industry. Reserve your ticket today — space is limited!

This event is FREE for Lookout members and is limited to those 21 and up.

You might or might not be ready for a beer, but I'm guessing you are just about ready for the weekend (no? Maybe that's just me?) — and Wallace Baine has you covered. Weekender, his weekly look at Santa Cruz County arts and culture, complete with nine recommendations for things to do all over, is among what's still to come this Thursday from Lookout.



Keep those lungs safe, folks — here’s hoping for breathe-easier Friday.

Will McCahill

