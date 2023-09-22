Morning Lookout: An icy East Coast fave, new Watsonville Hospital CEO and a packed weekend

Morning mode: activated. It’s Friday, Sept. 22, and Santa Cruz County should gradually see less of the smoke that’s been hanging around the past few days, leaving mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s through the weekend.

If you’re fully caffeinated and ready to hit the headlines solo, dive on in.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

We journalists like our scoops, and Lily Belli has them by the cupful this Friday. Italian ice, a popular treat on the East Coast, has arrived in downtown Santa Cruz courtesy of a New York transplant, and Lily takes us inside Izzy’s Ices.

Watsonville Community Hospital is set to welcome a new CEO, Hillary Ojeda reports, with Sutter Health exec Stephen Gray the choice to lead the hospital’s efforts to find firmer financial footing.

With the weekend just about here, Wallace Baine has the lowdown on things to do all over Santa Cruz County, including neo-psychedelic band Dinosaur Jr. on the beach as part of the celebration of Santa Cruz Skateboards’ 50th anniversary.

Our Friday headlines also include news on a deal that will bring home insurers back to fire-prone areas, Lookout’s athletes of the month and a bunch more. Let’s go.

Izzy’s Ices brings East Coast Italian ice to downtown Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Italian ice, a popular frozen treat back East that’s like “a cross between a snow cone and gelato,” has found its way west to Santa Cruz, courtesy of native New Yorker Scott Edelstein. Get a taste via Lily Belli.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Sign up here for Lily’s newsletter, coming later Friday

Sutter executive Stephen Gray chosen as new CEO of Watsonville Community Hospital

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz; handout photo)

Watsonville Community Hospital’s governing board is set to vote next Wednesday to appoint Stephen Gray as its next CEO. Gray is the current chief administrative officer and operations executive for Sutter Bay Medical Foundation – Santa Cruz Division. Hillary Ojeda has details.

➤ RELATED: Survey shows support among residents for potential Watsonville Community Hospital property tax

(Zinnia’s Gift Boutique)

A little of this, a little of that on this last day before fall arrives. There is more coming Friday, including Lily Belli’s Eaters Digest. Sign up here for that and all of Lookout’s other newsletters, which also include our specially curated Sunday Reads and, coming Monday, Christopher Neely’s newsletter covering Santa Cruz County politics and policy, In the Public Interest. Stay on top of local news wherever you are with Lookout’s breaking news alerts, available via text and email. And you know we’re on the socials — connect with Lookout on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Here’s to a pleasant Friday, and a safe, relaxing weekend beyond.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz