Sunday Reads: Remembering the Dead’s only Santa Cruz County gig; groups denounce Moms for Liberty

Remembering the first (and last) concert the Grateful Dead ever played in Santa Cruz County — 40 years ago today

Though Santa Cruz County certainly qualifies as Grateful Dead-friendly territory — and UCSC houses the Grateful Dead Archive — the legendary band played just one show here: Sept. 24, 1983, at the county fairgrounds outside Watsonville. While some locals who were involved with the concert have mixed reviews, the Dead will get their due Sunday night at a special anniversary edition of Felton Music Hall’s weekly Grateful Sundays. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column here.

A far-right hate group is trying to recruit in Santa Cruz County; we stand united to say ‘No’

A coalition of 43 local organizations has united to denounce the group Moms for Liberty, which participated in a meeting in Watsonville last weekend. Moms for Liberty says it advocates parental rights, but is also labeled extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Here, the 43 organizations denounce the tactics, ideas and motivations of Moms for Liberty, which include banning books and limiting discussions about race and LGBTQ+ identities in schools. “We will fight their efforts with vigor and passion every step of the way to protect our most vulnerable kids and their families,” the groups write. Read their Community Voices opinion piece here.

Introducing Lookout wine correspondent Laurie Love: Fall harvest, Bargetto turns 90, nebbiolo in Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the launch of Laurie Love on Wine, meet Lookout’s new wine correspondent, get an update on harvest and vineyard conditions, find upcoming Santa Cruz County wine events, check out her wine of the week and brush up with Wine 101. Read it here.

