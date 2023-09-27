Morning Lookout: Threat to outdoor dining, CSUMB’s rankings boost & pork predicament

What’s up, Lookout friends? It is Wednesday, Sept. 27, and a sunny day is on tap around Santa Cruz County, with a bit of a breeze and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Outdoor dining has become a staple since the pandemic, but that could be under threat in Santa Cruz as business owners face a spring deadline to complete the traditional permitting process, Jessica M. Pasko and Lily Belli report. “Financially and psychologically, it’s a huge process,” one restaurateur says. “I don’t think everyone is ready to commit to something big.”

Lily also talked to local merchants in the wake of the closure of Llano Seco Meats, a major provider of sustainable pork. Rest assured, there’s still plenty of high-quality meat to be had in Santa Cruz County.

From higher ed, Hillary Ojeda reports on how changes in the methodology of major college rankings have benefited Cal State Monterey Bay. With those rankings now prioritizing the value schools deliver for their students, CSUMB is up 264 spots in the Wall Street Journal’s list.

The Wednesday headlines await, but first this staff dispatch from Tuesday’s Lookout trivia finale.

Wallace Baine hosts Lookout’s final 2023 trivia night at Abbott Square in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Tuesday night marked the fourth and final Lookout Trivia Night event of 2023 at Abbott Square in downtown Santa Cruz. Around 50 people gathered for the monthly contest, hosted by Wallace Baine, that quizzed locals in the categories of Santa Cruz Restaurants of the Past, Games & Puzzles, and Junk Food, along with a music round.

The winners were the six-member team called the Wild Llamas, with second place going to another six-member group, Balderdash. The Llamas won on the following question: “Valentina Tereshkova is famous all over the world as the first woman in history to do what?” The answer: Go to space. The Soviet cosmonaut was the first woman in space when she orbited the Earth solo in 1963.

The winning Wild Llamas: Jackie Rogoff, Stefanie Delvecchio, E.J. Wilborsky, Rachel Hedgepeth, Jefferey Wallace and Aaron Elbert.

Subjects of other questions included the six original playing tokens in Monopoly, new movies about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Barney the Purple Dinosaur, how Johnny Carson saved Twister, and the words featured on the famous neon clock outside Shopper’s Corner (“Time to Shop”).

The Wild Llamas were a team made up mostly of people who had moved to Santa Cruz County only in the past year, which put them at a decided disadvantage early in the contest when the theme of the first round was defunct local restaurants. But they came storming back in later rounds, making the final round with four other teams and outlasting them all through three tiebreakers.

Lookout’s monthly Trivia Night will return next spring to Abbott Square.

Santa Cruz bars and restaurants sound alarm on city’s new rules for outdoor dining

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The City of Santa Cruz issued temporary permits for restaurants to shift to outdoor dining in a hasty response to the statewide COVID state of emergency, which forced the closure of indoor dining facilities during the pandemic. But starting as early as March, business owners will have to go through traditional permitting if they want to keep their outdoor dining spaces. Some restaurateurs say the slow, complicated and expensive process threatens their businesses. Details here from Jessica M. Pasko and Lily Belli.

Cal State Monterey Bay among the beneficiaries of college rankings shakeup

(Via Cal State Monterey Bay)

California State University Monterey Bay jumped up several spots in new college rankings from U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal. CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones attributed the jump in part to changes in the rankings system methodology that rewarded the school’s efforts to help students graduate with work prospects. The publications updated their methodologies this year after facing criticism that the rankings have too much influence on schools’ and families’ decision-making. Hillary Ojeda reports.

