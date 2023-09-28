Morning Lookout: Metro’s ambitious revamp, hospital CEO’s deal & Santa Cruz’s ‘art season’

Another steaming hot cup of news, coming at you. It’s Thursday, Sept. 28, and Santa Cruz County’s secret summer seems to be here, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s in the forecast before a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday.

A revamping of Santa Cruz Metro bus service is ahead, Max Chun reports, with the transit agency aiming to boost frequency on major routes and prioritize students spread across the county by the chronic housing shortage. The Reimagine Metro program aims to double ridership across the system.

Sutter exec Stephen Gray got the OK on Wednesday as Watsonville Community Hospital’s new CEO, Hillary Ojeda reports, with the institution’s governing board approving a contract that will pay Gray more than $640,000 annually.

From the local arts scene, Wallace Baine brings word of a group show opening this weekend at a pair of Santa Cruz galleries highlighting the work of 10 local artists in a variety of media. Coinciding with the annual Open Studios art tour, “Ten” is aiming to be an annual event that rings in a fall art season around the county.

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, a trio of the legislators representing Santa Cruz County in Sacramento write about what they’ve done to support the LGBTQ+ community during this session. “We are proud to say that the California Legislature has the backs of the LGBTQIA+ community,” state Sen. John Laird and Assemblymembers Dawn Addis and Gail Pellerin write.

And with Slugs back on campus, Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud got a peek at the move-in process, with a dispatch from Hillary Ojeda.



Photo of the day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thousands of UC Santa Cruz students, staff and faculty returned to campus Thursday morning for the first day of the 2023-24 academic year.

This fall quarter, UCSC is welcoming more than 5,500 first-year and transfer students to its undergraduate student body, for a total of about 17,800. The university has a capacity to house 9,524 undergraduate and graduate students.

The university hosted a variety of events this week to welcome students back to campus, including an evening of laser tag Monday and its annual Cornucopia event Tuesday. UCSC says Cornucopia is considered the largest campus gathering of students all year as student organizations and clubs take over Upper East Field to get students acquainted with the school’s activities.

Metro aims to offer rides every 15 minutes on major routes, to UCSC and Cabrillo in bid to double ridership

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz Metro is in the early stages of making major changes to the county’s bus services, including providing much more frequent service in high-demand areas and improving service along major corridors. With a shortage of housing spreading students across the county, the Reimagine Metro effort also focuses on speeding them to and from campus. Max Chun has more.

➤ MORE: $40 million later, Metro CEO Michael Tree’s priorities remain doubling ridership, zero emissions and housing

Watsonville Community Hospital board approves 4-year, $640,000 annual contract for new CEO Stephen Gray

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz; handout photo)

Watsonville Community Hospital’s governing board approved a four-year contract Wednesday for its new CEO, Stephen Gray. The current Sutter Bay Medical Foundation top executive will take over Nov. 1. Gray’s contract includes a base pay of $475,000 along with multiple incentive bonuses if the CEO hits annual goals set by the board, a $35,000 signing bonus and a 12-month severance package. Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE: Survey shows support among residents for potential Watsonville Community Hospital property tax

