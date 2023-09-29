Morning Lookout: Dianne Feinstein dies at 90; downtown musubi karma & hospital CEO Q&A

Good morning, all. It is Friday, Sept. 29, and another nice day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, though it looks as though we’re still on track to see some raindrops overnight and into Saturday.

I’m leading off with state and national news after Dianne Feinstein, the first woman to represent California in the Senate, died at 90. A towering figure for decades, she rose from San Francisco politics on her way to be elected to the Senate during the “Year of the Woman” in 1992. Read on for more from our content partner the Los Angeles Times.

Closer to home, Hillary Ojeda has a Q&A with the incoming CEO of Watsonville Community Hospital. Stephen Gray talks about getting the hospital on firmer financial footing and his lofty ambitions for recognition beyond Santa Cruz County.

And ahead of her Eaters Digest newsletter, coming later Friday, Lily Belli takes us to downtown Santa Cruz to sample the rice balls, full of organic ingredients and good karma, you can find at the Zen Musubi kiosk on Pacific Avenue.

The day’s headlines also include the latest Weekender from Wallace Baine, packed with recommendations for things to do this weekend and beyond.

Dianne Feinstein, the first woman to represent California in the Senate, dies at 90

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Dianne Feinstein survived two assassination attempts and a mayoral recall to become the most popular politician in California for years running. Much more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ FROM APRIL: Feinstein’s absence puts focus on Newsom’s promise to appoint a Black woman as senator

Zen Musubi’s rice balls aim to bring good karma to downtown Santa Cruz kiosk

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Zen Musubi opened earlier this month in the kiosk on Pacific Avenue formerly occupied by Café Campesino. Owner Lisa Koda’s menu of Japanese rice balls with fillings like wild-caught salmon, tofu and Spam is made with organic ingredients — and good karma. Get a taste from Lily Belli here.

➤ MORE LOCAL FOOD & DRINK: Santa Cruz bars and restaurants sound alarm on city’s new rules for outdoor dining

Here’s to a smooth Friday and a safe, relaxing weekend beyond.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz