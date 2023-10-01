Sunday Reads: A monster of a festival and the high-decibel danger of Santa Cruz’s music scene

The monster in the mirror: UCSC festival celebrates, scrutinizes specters real and imagined

With panel discussions, readings, exhibits and a costume ball spread between the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History and UC Santa Cruz the weekend of Oct. 13-15, the 2023 Festival of Monsters will explore topics involving the literary and cultural images of monsters, while still acknowledging the fun factor. Wallace Baine digs in with his Sunday column.

The Santa Cruz music scene is great, but the volume might be giving you hearing loss

Electrical engineer and part-time drummer Ron Green has a suggestion for his fellow musicians: Bring the volume down. He says his ears often ring when he leaves shows, which does not bode well for long-term hearing health. “It seems impossible to attend a live music show without the use of some sort of ear protection,” he writes. “This does more damage than most people realize.” Read his Community Voices opinion piece here.

Santa Cruz bars and restaurants sound alarm on city’s new rules for outdoor dining

The City of Santa Cruz issued temporary permits for restaurants to shift to outdoor dining in a hasty response to the statewide COVID state of emergency, which forced the closure of indoor dining facilities during the pandemic. But starting as early as March, business owners will have to go through traditional permitting if they want to keep their outdoor dining spaces. Some restaurateurs say the slow, complicated and expensive process threatens their businesses. Jessica M. Pasko and Lily Belli have details here.

