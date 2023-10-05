Morning Lookout: Lagoon breach, Kaiser strike, Boardwalk lease ‘shock’ & Open Studios
Hiya, folks. It’s Thursday, Oct. 5, and the heat wave continues for Santa Cruz County, with triple digits ahead for the San Lorenzo Valley and in the 80s even at the beach.
JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles
It’s a newsy mix as we hit the tail end of the workweek, and Max Chun is up first with an explanation of why Santa Cruz city workers had to breach the San Lorenzo River lagoon near Main Beach last week — something last year’s culvert project was supposed to eliminate the need for.
It’s the second day of a nationwide strike by employees of health care giant Kaiser Permanente, and Christopher Neely checks in with details on how, and how long, the labor action will be affecting Santa Cruz County.
From the Boardwalk, Lily Belli has word that the Santa Cruz Seaside Company hasn’t renewed the lease for Twisselman Enterprises, the company whose food concessions there include the venerable Hot Dog on a Stick — a move that came as a shock to Twisselman.
It’s almost time for the Open Studios Art Tour, and ahead of his Weekender newsletter, coming later Thursday, Wallace Baine has a preview.
And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, the Cabrillo College name change is the topic, with school trustee Steve Trujillo reiterating his stance. “I firmly believe we must all acknowledge that Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, for whom our college is named, was not an innocent explorer,” Trujillo writes.
Let’s take a look at those headlines.
‘Very much a shock’: Twisselman Enterprises booted from Boardwalk after 90 years in business
After 90 years in business, Twisselman Enterprises is ending its operations at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk after its lease was unexpectedly not renewed by the Santa Cruz Seaside Company. Twisselman Enterprises operated four concession stands serving food, including the iconic Hot Dog On A Stick, which opened in 1934. Lily Belli reports.
➤ LILY BELLI ON FOOD: Alderwood Pacific closes, gains for local crops and a weirdly delicious coffee hack
The San Lorenzo River culvert was supposed to help prevent flooding. So why did the city breach the lagoon?
Although the San Lorenzo River culvert project was intended to end the need for scheduled breaches of the San Lorenzo River lagoon, the City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department had to manually breach the lagoon last Friday. Why? Yet another lingering effect from devastating winter storms. More here from Max Chun.
➤ FROM DECEMBER: What was that construction near the trestle bridge, and is it done?
DAILY DIGEST
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 10/5
Beer Makers Dinner @Pino Alto
“Ten” Exhibition @Radius Gallery
A Hokum Blues, Folk Jazz, & Novelty Song Jug Band Sing & Play-Along @Pono Hawaiian Grill
Halloween-Themed Trivia Night @Humble Sea Beer Garden
Writers of Color @Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
Lucky Chops @Moe’s Alley
FRIDAY 10/6
Sockshop Block Party for Hospice Fundraiser @Sockshop Santa Cruz
Block Party on the Bluff @Seymour Marine Discovery Center
The Taylor Party @The Catalyst
Satori Arts - Poetry Open Mic @815 Almar Ave unit 9
The 10th Annual Santa Cruz Comedy Festival @Rio Theatre
SATURDAY 10/7
Cider Making Class @Camp Joy
Community Group Ride @MacDorsa Park
Open Studios Art Tour 2023 @Santa Cruz County
Gourmet Grazing on the Green @Aptos Village County Park
Glass Plate Workshop @Annieglass Inc.
Ambassa in America featuring Arivu @Quarry Amphitheater
SUNDAY 10/8
Brunch on the Farm @The Grove Cafe and Bakery
Welcome Back Monarchs @Natural Bridges State Beach
Evening with Friends: A Benefit for Hospice of Santa Cruz County @Seascape Golf Course
Celtic at the Winery @El Vaquero Winery Tasting Room
Symphony Recital: Mads Tolling & The Mads Men @Samper Recital Hall
Plenty to peruse this Thursday morning. Among what we’ve still got up our sleeves here at Lookout is the aforementioned Weekender, Wallace Baine’s recommendation-packed weekly stroll through Santa Cruz County’s arts and entertainment scene. Sign up here for that and all of Lookout’s other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts delivered via email and text. And of course, you can keep up with all the Santa Cruz County news and views following Lookout on social media — find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.
Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.
Stay cool, friends — I’ll see you back here Friday.
Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz