Morning Lookout: Lagoon breach, Kaiser strike, Boardwalk lease ‘shock’ & Open Studios

Hiya, folks. It’s Thursday, Oct. 5, and the heat wave continues for Santa Cruz County, with triple digits ahead for the San Lorenzo Valley and in the 80s even at the beach.

It’s a newsy mix as we hit the tail end of the workweek, and Max Chun is up first with an explanation of why Santa Cruz city workers had to breach the San Lorenzo River lagoon near Main Beach last week — something last year’s culvert project was supposed to eliminate the need for.

It’s the second day of a nationwide strike by employees of health care giant Kaiser Permanente, and Christopher Neely checks in with details on how, and how long, the labor action will be affecting Santa Cruz County.

From the Boardwalk, Lily Belli has word that the Santa Cruz Seaside Company hasn’t renewed the lease for Twisselman Enterprises, the company whose food concessions there include the venerable Hot Dog on a Stick — a move that came as a shock to Twisselman.

It’s almost time for the Open Studios Art Tour, and ahead of his Weekender newsletter, coming later Thursday, Wallace Baine has a preview.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, the Cabrillo College name change is the topic, with school trustee Steve Trujillo reiterating his stance. “I firmly believe we must all acknowledge that Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, for whom our college is named, was not an innocent explorer,” Trujillo writes.

Let’s take a look at those headlines.

‘Very much a shock’: Twisselman Enterprises booted from Boardwalk after 90 years in business

After 90 years in business, Twisselman Enterprises is ending its operations at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk after its lease was unexpectedly not renewed by the Santa Cruz Seaside Company. Twisselman Enterprises operated four concession stands serving food, including the iconic Hot Dog On A Stick, which opened in 1934. Lily Belli reports.

The San Lorenzo River culvert was supposed to help prevent flooding. So why did the city breach the lagoon?

(Via City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department)

Although the San Lorenzo River culvert project was intended to end the need for scheduled breaches of the San Lorenzo River lagoon, the City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department had to manually breach the lagoon last Friday. Why? Yet another lingering effect from devastating winter storms. More here from Max Chun.

