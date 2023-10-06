Morning Lookout: Floating webs, smash burgers with a twist & weekend things to do

Greetings and salutations, dear readers. It is Friday, Oct. 6, and a heat advisory remains in effect for just about all of Santa Cruz County, with temperatures heading toward 100 in the mountains and threatening 90 by the bay. Similar deal Saturday before things start to cool down heading into next week.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Borne on that warm air, as you might’ve seen, have been clumps of white, stringy webs. Max Chun gets to the bottom of this spooky season-appropriate phenomenon, so keep reading.

It’s Friday, which means Lily Belli is here with her latest eat-this-now recommendation. You might remember Lance Ebert, aka SC Bread Boy, from his cliffside cannoli and focaccia or his ramen pop-up; now, inspired by training in France, he’s melding French bistro cuisine with an American fave, the smash burger.

The day’s headlines also include Wallace Baine’s roadmap to the weekend ahead, including the kickoff of the Open Studios Art Tour; we’ll head there after this view from Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud.



Photo of the day

Mila Markee, 8, from Reno, Olivia Gardener, 5, from Santa Clarita, and Maddie Rose Markee, 7, from Reno explore a new exhibit at the Seymour Center that illustrates floodplains. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Friday night, the Seymour Marine Discovery Center is holding an event called Block Party on the Bluff to unveil a new exhibit focused on local solutions to climate change.

Organizers offered a sneak peek of the exhibit Tuesday, showing off features such as the science behind how climate change affects Santa Cruz County and actionable steps residents can take at home that could make a difference. Block Party on the Bluff runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center.

What were the drifting, white webs scattered around Santa Cruz County this week?

(Via u/JMA_831 on Reddit)

Santa Cruz County residents spotted some unusual white clumps of string floating through the air earlier this week. Although the phenomenon appeared spooky at first glance, its likely explanation is nothing more than typical arachnid behavior. More here from Max Chun.

➤ ALSO FLYING AROUND: Santa Cruz County on alert as fruit fly forces Bay Area quarantines on homegrown, farmers market produce

SC Bread Boy + French bistro = smash burgers cranked up to 11

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lance Ebert, the chef and larger-than-life personality behind SC Bread Boy, began by selling cannolis and focaccia off the back of his Vespa on East Cliff Drive. Now, he pops up three times a week to offer extravagant and skillfully prepared smash burgers inspired by French bistro classics. Get a taste from Lily Belli.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Sign up here for Lily’s newsletter coming later Friday

With that, Friday is off and running, with the weekend well within reach. Stay tuned, though — Lookout has more coming, including Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest, brimming with food recommendations and events you shouldn’t miss. Sign up here for that and all of Lookout’s other newsletters — what’s on deck includes our specially curated Sunday Reads and, coming Monday, Christopher Neely’s breakdown of Santa Cruz County policy and politics, In the Public Interest — plus breaking news alerts delivered via email and text. And you can find Lookout’s local news and views anytime on social media — follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Here’s to beating the heat Friday, and may your weekend be a safe, relaxing one.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz