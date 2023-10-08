Sunday Reads: Readers on Santa Cruz’s vibe; plea from an animal rescuer & Twisselman Q&A

What will the new Santa Cruz look like? Readers sound off

(Via Carol Berberich)

Wallace Baine asked what readers thought Santa Cruz’s vibe was and how public art should communicate that as the city undergoes its big makeover. From murals to a riverside sculpture garden to hanging art in alleyways, the response showed that there is no dearth of interest, ideas and energy when it comes to bringing a sense of personality and identification to a new downtown. Read Wallace’s Sunday column here.

I have worked for Native Animal Rescue for seven years — calls have exploded since 2021

(Via Connie Maschan)

Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County makes close to 3,000 rescues a year — nearly double what it did as little as two years ago. In a Community Voices opinion piece, Amy Red Feather, the agency’s wildlife supervisor, makes a plea to humans to be more careful of other species. She also takes us through the recent rescue of a Seabright pelican who got her foot hooked and tangled in a fishing line. Read it here.

After Boardwalk lease shock, Hot Dog on a Stick’s Allison Twisselman talks reaction, next moves

(Via Allison Twisselman)

News broke last week that the Santa Cruz Seaside Company would not renew Twisselman Enterprises’ lease for Hot Dog on a Stick or its three other food booths. The local, family-run business had been a tenant at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for 90 years. Fourth-generation Allison Twisselman says the outpouring of community support from former employees and customers is “bittersweet.” Read her Q&A with Lily Belli.

