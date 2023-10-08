Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
a sign welcoming visitors to the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego
One reader suggested street-spanning welcome signs to distinguish separate neighbors, districts or communities within the city of Santa Cruz, such as is done in San Diego.
(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Readers on Santa Cruz’s vibe; plea from an animal rescuer & Twisselman Q&A

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share
10 hot jobs PC roadblock

What will the new Santa Cruz look like? Readers sound off

The sculpture garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, contributed by reader Carol Berberich.
(Via Carol Berberich)

Wallace Baine asked what readers thought Santa Cruz’s vibe was and how public art should communicate that as the city undergoes its big makeover. From murals to a riverside sculpture garden to hanging art in alleyways, the response showed that there is no dearth of interest, ideas and energy when it comes to bringing a sense of personality and identification to a new downtown. Read Wallace’s Sunday column here.

MORE FROM WALLACE: The monster in the mirror: UCSC festival celebrates, scrutinizes specters real and imagined

Membership offer on Lookout

I have worked for Native Animal Rescue for seven years — calls have exploded since 2021

Native Animal Rescue volunteer Greg Cotten was able to corral this pelican entangled in fishing line.
(Via Connie Maschan)

Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County makes close to 3,000 rescues a year — nearly double what it did as little as two years ago. In a Community Voices opinion piece, Amy Red Feather, the agency’s wildlife supervisor, makes a plea to humans to be more careful of other species. She also takes us through the recent rescue of a Seabright pelican who got her foot hooked and tangled in a fishing line. Read it here.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

Closing the curtain on The Dwellings construction: New townhomes for sale in Soquel PC

After Boardwalk lease shock, Hot Dog on a Stick’s Allison Twisselman talks reaction, next moves

The Hot Dog on a Stick concession building by the Giant Dipper at the Boardwalk in 1963.
(Via Allison Twisselman)

News broke last week that the Santa Cruz Seaside Company would not renew Twisselman Enterprises’ lease for Hot Dog on a Stick or its three other food booths. The local, family-run business had been a tenant at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for 90 years. Fourth-generation Allison Twisselman says the outpouring of community support from former employees and customers is “bittersweet.” Read her Q&A with Lily Belli.

LOCAL FOOD & DRINK NEWSLETTERS: Sign up here for Lily Belli on Food and Eaters Digest

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
More from Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Past Newsletters