Morning Lookout: Prescribed burns, Soquel Demo Forest reopens & inside grape harvest

It’s an outdoorsy morning here at Lookout, and Max Chun is up first with word on prescribed burns slated to happen the rest of this week at Wilder Ranch and Año Nuevo state parks, weather conditions permitting. Read on for more on the timing and what parks officials hope to accomplish.

We’ve also got word that Soquel Demonstration State Forest is set to reopen Tuesday — months after it was closed amid damage suffered in the winter’s brutal waves of storms.

Lookout’s wine expert, Laurie Love, has kept us up to speed on our local grape harvest, and now we get an up-close look from photojournalist Kevin Painchaud. He was up before dawn earlier this month to capture the scene at one Aptos vineyard.

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, economic development director Bonnie Lipscomb offers reassurances that the City of Santa Cruz wants to see the outdoor dining areas and parklets that sprang up amid the pandemic remain a vital part of the city’s food and drink scene.

The Tuesday headlines await, but first, a snapshot from Lookout’s Christopher Neely.



Photo of the day

Santa Cruz City Clerk Bonnie Bush (front) sorts through signed petitions submitted by the group Housing for People - Not Unaffordable Towers! while members of the organization look on. From left: Steve Bare, Susan Monheit, Keresha Durham, Keven Cook. (Christopher Neely / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The petition that would both restrict the city of Santa Cruz from increasing building height limits without a public vote and reserve a quarter of all new units in large multifamily developments for income-restricted tenants took a major step Monday toward the March primary ballot. The petition’s authors, Housing for People - Not Unaffordable Towers!, submitted to City Clerk Bonnie Bush more than 6,800 signatures supporting the initiative. Now, the signed petition will head to the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office, which has 30 days to validate that at least the required 3,690 signatures are from valid city of Santa Cruz voters. If the petition crosses that threshold, it will qualify for a place on the March 5, 2024, primary election ballot. For more context on the initiative, and what it could mean for the city’s downtown expansion plans, check out our coverage from Monday .

Prescribed burns set to begin at Wilder Ranch, Año Nuevo state parks

Happening through Friday if weather conditions cooperate, the burns are expected to restore essential nutrients to the soil and reduce the chances of wildfires at Wilder Ranch and Año Nuevo state parks. Max Chun has details.

➤ RELATED: Is California’s wildfire season finally over? Don’t bet on it, experts say

Soquel Demonstration State Forest set to reopen Tuesday, months after suffering winter storm damage

A popular destination for hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts, Soquel Demonstration State Forest was shut down in mid-January because of dangerous conditions from the winter storms. It’s set to reopen Tuesday. Read more here.

➤ STORMS 2023: Find Lookout’s continuing coverage of the aftermath and recovery here

