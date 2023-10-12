Morning Lookout: UCSC vigil, Seacliff whale update, fall theater & inclusive Capitola playground

Hi folks. It is Thursday, Oct. 12, and Santa Cruz County can look forward to a mostly sunny day and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with clouds rolling in as the afternoon moves along.

Hillary Ojeda and Kevin Painchaud were on campus Wednesday night as the UC Santa Cruz community held a vigil for those lost in the ongoing violence in Israel. One participant described the event as a moment “to be sad together, but to find strength in being in community.”

From Seacliff State Beach, Max Chun has the latest on a dead whale calf that washed up last week. Researchers are keeping an eye on it, but because it’s quickly decaying in changing surf conditions, they’re unlikely to be able to determine a cause of death.

Ahead of his Weekender newsletter, hitting inboxes later Thursday, Wallace Baine surveys fall options from Santa Cruz County’s theater scene, including productions from Actors’ Theatre and Jewel Theatre Company.

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Lisa Harvey-Duren writes about efforts to build an inclusive playground at Jade Street Park in Capitola. A playground for children with disabilities would have made a world of difference to her late daughter, Kayla, she writes, and making it happen would benefit children, parents and caregivers alike.

And before we head into the Thursday headlines, this dispatch from the Santa Cruz Harbor:



At UCSC vigil for lives lost in Israel, community members share sorrows, and find hope

Community members, students and faculty from the UC Santa Cruz campus gathered Wednesday night to mourn the lives lost in Israel to attacks by militant group Hamas. Read the story from Hillary Ojeda, with images from Kevin Painchaud.

➤ MORE: Santa Cruzans respond to Israel-Hamas war

Researchers monitoring dead gray whale calf at Seacliff, but cause of death likely to remain a mystery

The dead whale calf found on Seacliff State Beach continues to move south with the tide, said Long Marine Lab Marine Mammal Stranding Network lab manager Juli Limon. Scientists are likely unable to perform a necropsy on the carcass because it has decayed significantly since it washed up last week. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ MORE: Gray whales: What to know about our West Coast leviathans and their uncertain future

