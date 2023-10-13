Morning Lookout: Downtown’s next development frontier, homelessness panel & fall foodie events

Aloha, digital (and analog) surfers. It’s Friday, Oct. 13 (that’s right, Friday the 13th, and in October, no less), and it’s looking like a mix of sun and clouds around Santa Cruz County and temperatures in the 60s and 70s — with much the same forecast for the weekend, warming up a bit Sunday.

Lookout has covered the changes underway in downtown Santa Cruz extensively, and Christopher Neely leads us off with a look at the ambitious plans for the neighborhood south of Laurel Street. Housing, a new Santa Cruz Warriors arena and street reconfiguration are all in the mix, with a possible ballot measure on building heights also looming.

Max Chun was also downtown Thursday, covering a panel discussion on homelessness. Among what attendees heard from local officials was that many of those working with the unhoused are themselves on the very edge of becoming homeless themselves.

You’ll want to have your calendar handy for the latest from Lily Belli, who rounds up nearly two dozen food & drink-related events happening around Santa Cruz County between now and the end of the month. That’s an amuse-bouche ahead of her Eaters Digest, a Friday fixture we’ll be blasting out to inboxes everywhere later in the day.

Wallace Baine also has his finger on the events pulse, and you’ll find his recommendations from the local arts and culture scene among the Friday headlines — follow me.

As Santa Cruz plots big expansion south of Laurel, equation involves many shifting variables

A new arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Lots of new housing in tall buildings. Street reconfiguration. These factors are all in play as Santa Cruz officials prepare to update the public on where things stand — and a ballot measure governing building heights and affordability could yet change the calculus. Christopher Neely digs in.

A bountiful fall: 23 foodie events happening in Santa Cruz County this month

Local calendars are filling up with food-themed fall events. Lookout food and drink correspondent Lily Belli collected them all in one place, and notes her picks for the best events of the season. Scope it all out here.

