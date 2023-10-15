Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The neighborhood south of Laurel Street around Kaiser Permanente Arena in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunday Reads: Impact of a new downtown arena; kids leading the way on trans attitudes

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
What would a new downtown arena mean for Santa Cruz audiences?

Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the minor league Santa Cruz Warriors since 2012.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With Kaiser Permanente Arena extended beyond its intended lifespan, the Santa Cruz Warriors want a multipurpose downtown venue that could host events beyond basketball year-round, with a capacity of 3,000-4,000. That would be an alluring upgrade from the Civic Auditorium in terms of attracting big-name musical acts and speakers, but whether a new venue would suit mainstay Civic tenants like the Santa Cruz Symphony is a concern — and in any case, it’s no slam dunk that a bigger new venue would be filled regularly, either. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

Our kids accept trans classmates without a problem — why can’t we all be so open?

children at a beach
(Via Pixabay)

“I believe listening to your child and honoring their feelings is the kindest and bravest and most loving thing to do,” Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach writes after hearing her 9-year-old grandson’s easy, matter-of-fact mention of a classmate with they/them pronouns. “The folks who are trying to take away the rights of trans people need to get educated.” Read her latest here.

Top 10 ways to volunteer and help seniors in Santa Cruz County this October

Inside Santa Cruz’s ambitious downtown expansion plans: 12-story towers and a new multipurpose Warriors arena

A new arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Lots of new housing in tall buildings. Street reconfiguration. These factors are all in play as Santa Cruz officials prepare to update the public on where things stand with the neighborhood south of Laurel Street downtown — and a ballot measure governing building heights and affordability could yet change the calculus. Christopher Neely reports.

