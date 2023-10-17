Morning Lookout: Rally for Palestinians, flu/COVID/RSV vaccines & Solaire’s ambitious new chef

Hiya, Santa Cruz County. It is Tuesday, Oct. 17, and our forecast is a sunny one, with temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the mid-80s.

You might not think it from the heat wave headed our way later this week, but cold and flu season is closing in, and with winter surges of COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also expected, local health care officials are urging us all to get up to date on vaccines and boosters. Read on for more about all that from Max Chun.

From the UC Santa Cruz campus, Hillary Ojeda reports on a rally and vigil Monday that brought hundreds out to show support for Palestinians as Israel prepares for a ground war against militant group Hamas. “To find these little communities that I can be a part of,” said one student and grandchildren of displaced Palestinians, “it’s easier to find solace in it.”

Lily Belli, meanwhile, introduces us to Stefen Shatto, the chef behind the ambitious revamp of Solaire, the restaurant at Santa Cruz’s Hotel Paradox. He’s aiming high, focused on providing an elegant, inclusive experience that’s worthy of a Michelin star.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, the ongoing violence in the Middle East is top of mind for Israeli peace activist and Santa Cruz resident Dana G. Peleg. She appeals for both sides to stop the fighting and takes Israel’s prime minister to task.

The Tuesday headlines also include the latest from Santa Cruz County’s high school sports scene, so let’s lace ‘em up and get moving.

Community members and students stage rally, vigil in honor of Palestinians

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Community members and UC Santa Cruz students gathered Monday for two events in support of Palestinians affected by decades of Israeli occupation as Israel goes to war with militant group Hamas. The events, organized by UCSC Students for Justice in Palestine, included a march, rally and vigil, with some attendees expressing solidarity and hope for peace. Hillary Ojeda has more.

Ambitious chef Stefen Shatto breathes new life into Hotel Paradox’s Solaire, aims for Michelin

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Stefen Shatto, the new executive chef at Solaire at Santa Cruz’s Hotel Paradox, is drawing on more than a decade of fine-dining and hospitality experience to tackle a particularly ambitious project: developing an elegant, inclusive atmosphere at the 10-year-old restaurant. His ultimate goal: to draw visiting guests and the locals back to Solaire — and earn the first Michelin star in Santa Cruz County. Get a taste from Lily Belli.

