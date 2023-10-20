Morning Lookout: New Leaf leaving downtown, big surf keeps rescuers busy, one divine dessert

Keyboard warriors, gather round. It’s Friday, Oct. 20, and Santa Cruz County is much cooler after the marine layer came blasting through Thursday afternoon. It’ll be a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures from the 60s to low 80s, and a touch cooler still over the weekend with some chances of rain.

New Leaf Community Markets is set to leave its downtown Santa Cruz location, Jessica M. Pasko reports, aiming to vacate the spot at the corner of Pacific and Soquel avenues it’s occupied since 1996 for the Gateway Plaza on River Street in 2025. It’s about more space, a New Leaf rep says.

Thursday was a busy day for local first responders as big waves battered the coastline. It was a thrill for surfers, Max Chun and Kevin Painchaud found, but teams from local fire agencies, California State Parks and the Santa Cruz Harbor were out in force to help folks who found themselves in trouble.

And if you’ve earned yourself a sweet treat to cap off the workweek, don’t miss a dish Lily Belli went back for at new-look Solaire at Santa Cruz’s Hotel Paradox. Not only is the “The Birds and the Bees Nest” a sight to behold, it’s vegan, too.

As one might hope, the Friday headlines also include Wallace Baine’s roadmap to the coming weekend, packed with recommendations for good stuff to do all over Santa Cruz County. Let’s hit it.

New Leaf plans to leave Pacific Avenue store in downtown Santa Cruz for Gateway Plaza in 2025

New Leaf Community Markets brand manager Lindsay Gizdich said the store is moving from Pacific Avenue in order to have more space. While New Leaf’s downtown location is 9,000 square feet, the new spot on River Street is 29,000 square feet, allowing the grocery store to expand its offerings. Jessica M. Pasko has details.

From Steamer Lane to Pleasure Point, high surf advisory thrills surfers, prompts rescue calls

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Massive waves rolled through the Santa Cruz County coastline Thursday, as forecast by the National Weather Service earlier in the week. Though surfers rushed to take advantage of the big swell, safety personnel had a lot of work to do as they assisted about 20 people out of the dangerous waters. Friday is expected to see calmer seas, but the agencies working to ensure recreators’ safety will be monitoring the conditions closely. Read more from Max Chun, with photos from Kevin Painchaud.

