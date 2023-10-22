Sunday Reads: ‘California Against the Sea,’ city-county tensions on homelessness & Laurie Love on Wine

Can California continue to fight the ocean? A new book argues for new approaches

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As last winter made clear all over Santa Cruz County, nothing is permanent when confronted with the power of the Pacific. In “California Against the Sea,” Los Angeles Times journalist Rosanna Xia examines the postwar coastal development boom and the daunting challenges facing the 27 million Californians who live in the coastal zone as sea-level rise and coastal erosion become urgent facts of life. She’ll talk about it Tuesday at Bookshop Santa Cruz. Wallace Baine has a preview.

Homelessness 102: Santa Cruz County needs to spend more on emergency response

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the second of two pieces on homelessness, housing activist and former Santa Cruz mayor Don Lane breaks down the differences in the way the City of Santa Cruz thinks about housing people and how the county does. “The city puts much more emphasis on interim shelter,” he writes, “... and spends several million dollars per year here. I believe the county ought to match the city’s commitment.” Read his Community Voices op-ed.

Laurie Love on Wine: Santa Cruz cabernet harvest, Grazing on the Green highlights & Kathryn Kennedy wines

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout wine expert Laurie Love reports on an “everything everywhere all at once” harvest in the Santa Cruz Mountains AVA, lists her wine favorites from this month’s Grazing on the Green, plus her Kathryn Kennedy wine of the week, the unique Zayante sand, and a lesson on what happens after harvest. Drink it in here.

